Hathras Scandal: Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the victim of Valmiki temple, said in the prayer meeting, “The family should not think that she is alone”

New Delhi: A prayer meeting was held in Delhi's Valmiki temple in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, which was organized by different organizations of Valmiki society. At this meeting, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to the victim, hundreds of Congress workers also attended this meeting. Priyanka Gandhi reached the temple and took her blessings. After that, offering flowers on the victim's photo and offered him Shraddhajali.

Priyanka Gandhi said in this prayer meeting, "Every woman in this country should raise their voice, what happened to the victim first and what happened after that, there was no help from the government. The family is feeling lonely at the moment. I have come here because the family does not feel that they are alone."

He said, "You all raise your voice, put moral pressure on the government. It is not the tradition of our country to perform last rites without family. The funeral is not held after the sun sets. We all shut up, this cannot happen. We came here to get justice for the victim. We will not stop until justice is done."