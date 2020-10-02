Hathras scandal: Priyanka Gandhi said – what will happen with the suspension of the stamps, resign Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said after suspension of some officials in the gang rape case of Hathras that what will happen with the suspension of ‘Mohrons’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign. He also said that the phone records of the District Officer and Superintendent of Police of Hathras should be made public to find out on whose orders the victim and her family were tortured. Also Read – Hathras case: Strict action of CM Yogi, SP, DSP, Inspector including some officer suspension, everyone will have narco test

The Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh tweeted, "Yogi Adityanath ji, what will happen if some pieces are suspended?" On whose order was the victim of Hathras, his family suffering grief? The phone records of the DM, SP of Hathras should be made public. "He said," Chief Minister, do not try to deviate from your responsibility. The country is watching. Yogi Adityanath resign. "

.@myogiadityanath What will happen if you suspend some pieces? On whose order was the victim of Hathras, his family suffering grief? The phone records of Hathras DM, SP should be made public. The Chief Minister should not try to deviate from his responsibility. The country is watching @myogiadityanath Resign Also Read – Hathras scandal: Delhi CM Kejriwal, who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, said – there should be no politics on this issue – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2020

Significantly, several officers including the Superintendent of Police have been suspended in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.