Hathras scandal: Protesters gathered in large numbers at Jantar Mantar, CM Kejriwal also reached

New Delhi: The process of protests in Uttar Pradesh on the political mercury-raising Hathras incident has continued on Friday. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja took part in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi late evening regarding the Hathras incident. During this, Sitaram Yechury said, "The UP government has no right to remain in power. Our demand is that justice be given. "

Thousands of protesters have gathered at Jantar Mantar. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also reached Jantar Mantar.

Delhi: Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organizations hold protest against #Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar

Let us know that the heat has increased in the atmosphere since the district administration banned the entry of media on Friday in Boolgarhi village of Hathras. There was heavy deployment of police force around the village on Friday and even the movement of local people was banned. Additional SP Prakash Kumar of Hathras said that the ban on media entry into the village will remain until the SIT completes its investigation there.

At the same time, before this incident, the police lathi-charged the SP workers who were protesting in the capital Lucknow. At the same time, students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also demonstrated in protest against crimes against women. On Friday, the police tried to stop the Samajwadi Party workers going to sit on a silent fast in protest against the Hathras incident and lathi-charged when they did not stop and did not let them go further.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the administration of Uttar Pradesh was “daring” to hide the truth after the news that the administration of the gang rape victim in Hathras was allegedly not allowed to leave the village. Has come down He tweeted, “The UP administration has gone on the rampage to hide the truth. Neither we nor the media are allowed to meet the victim’s family and neither are they allowed to come out, but the family members are beaten up and brutalized. “