Hathras scandal: Swara Bhaskar, Digvijay, BJP IT cell head will take action as soon as ‘rape’ is confirmed, know the reason

new Delhi: After being questioned over the identity of the 19-year-old alleged Hathras gang-rape victim by BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it would send a notice to all of them once the rape is confirmed. Who shared the identity. It also includes actress Swara Bhaskar and Congress leader Digvijay Singh. National Women's Commission chief Rekha Sharma said, "Not only Amit Malviya, but Digvijay Singh, Swara Bhaskar and many others have revealed the identity of Hathras victim on social media and Jantar Mantar."

Rekha Sharma further said that the report on the rape is not clear and the court has also taken suo moto cognizance of it. Once given its clarity, NCW will give notice to everyone. He said, "I have every person's detail." Significantly, on the evening of 2 October, Malviya tweeted a video of the victim, stating that the Hathras victim had claimed in an interaction with a reporter outside the AMU that an attempt was made to strangle her.

The 48-second video is sufficient to demand action against the BJP leader for violating the laws to protect the identity of the victims of sexual harassment. Under the Indian Penal Code, it is prohibited to reveal the identity of the victim of sexual assault, but the NCW has clarified, seeking action against Malviya, whenever he takes action against them, others like Swara Bhaskar and Digvijay Singh Will also have to bear the consequences. The 19-year-old girl of Hathras, allegedly a victim of gang rape, died on September 29 while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.