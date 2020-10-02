Hathras scandal: Uma Bharti’s big statement, said- Let the leaders meet the victim’s family, BJP’s image is tarnished

New Delhi: National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti has urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday to allow leaders and media persons to meet the victim’s family on the Hathras incident. Uma Bharti tweeted one after the other and said that the police and the police action in the Hathras case has tarnished the image of the BJP and UP government. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Delhi CM Kejriwal, who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, said – there should be no politics on this issue

He wrote, "Respected Yogi Adityanath ji, you will know that I get filled in the corona ward in AIIMS Rishikesh by getting corona positive. Today is my 7th day and hence I could not even appear in the special CBI court on the Ayodhya case. Although I cannot meet anyone, I cannot call but there is a TV which gives news. "

He further wrote, "I saw about the incident of Hathras. At first I thought that I should not say that because you must be taking action in this regard. However, the manner in which the police have laid siege to the village and the victim's family, no matter how many arguments are there, but this raises various fears. She was a daughter of a Dalit family. He was cremated by the police in a hurry and now the family and the village police are under siege. "

Uma Bharti further wrote, “To my knowledge, there is no such rule that even in the SIT investigation, the family cannot meet anyone. Due to this, the investigation of Asset itself will come under doubt. We have just laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir and claimed to bring Ram Rajya in the country further, but the suspicious action of the police on this incident has brought the image of you, UP government and BJP. ”

He said, “You are the ruler of a very clean image. I request you to allow media persons and other political parties to meet the aggrieved family. I am very restless in the corona ward. If I was not corona positive, I would have been sitting with that family in that village. When I leave AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet the victim’s family in Hathras. ” In his last tweet, he wrote, “I am senior to you and your elder sister in BJP. I urge you not to invalidate my suggestion. “

Let us know that civil society activists, students and women gathered here at Jantar Mantar on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras gang rape victim.