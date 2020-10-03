Hathras scandal: What are the demands of the victim’s family and questions to the government? Priyanka Gandhi told everything

Hathras victim family demands and questions: Politics has been hot on the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government has arrested many policemen including SP in this case. Efforts are on to settle the matter continuously by the government. But politics is still on the boil. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied Priyanka to meet the victim’s family. During this, Priyanka hugged the victim’s mother and encouraged her and said that the Congress is with you in this crisis. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Priyanka’s hug tearfully wears the victim’s mother, see these special pictures of the day

After meeting the victim’s family, Priyanka Gandhi has shared the family’s questions. In 5 points, he has written about the questions and demands of the victim’s family. Priyanka wrote- Also read – Hathras scandal: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s big instruction, CBI will investigate Hathras case

Questions from Hathras’s afflicted family:

1. Judicial investigation of the whole case should be done through Supreme Court

2. Suspended Hathras DM and not placed on any major post

3. Why was the body of our daughter burnt with petrol without asking us?

4. Why are we being bullied repeatedly? 1/2

5. As a human being, we brought flowers from the pyre, but how do we believe whether this dead body belongs to our daughter or not? Also Read – Hathras scandal: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi meet the victim’s family, said – no power in the world can suppress the voice of the family

5. As a human being, we brought flowers from the pyre, but how do we believe whether this dead body belongs to our daughter or not? It is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give these answers. 2/2 – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 3, 2020

Priyanka said that it is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the Uttar Pradesh government will have to give these answers. Significantly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended the CBI to investigate the case of Hathras. This information was given from the Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s Office. It is written in it that Chief Minister Yogi has recommended that the entire Hathras case be investigated by the CBI. Politics is constantly hot in the Hathras episode.

Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra left Delhi to try to go to Hathras again. Apart from Rahul and Priyanka, other Congress leaders were stopped by the police on DND. After that only five people were allowed to go to Hathras to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Randeep Surjewala, Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal.

(Input IANS)