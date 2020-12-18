Hathras victim killed after gang rape, CBI files charge sheet against all four accused

Hathras Case Latest News: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its chargesheet in the case of alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The charge sheet filed by the agency in SC-ST court is based on the statement of the victim. The victim gave this statement on 22 September. Also Read – Red chillies, coriander powder, garam masala… all of them were made and made from donkey scat, you have not eaten!

Counsel for the accused told reporters outside the court that the Central Investigation Agency has made charges of gang rape and murder against Sandeep, Lavkush, Ravi and Ramu and the local court in Hathras has taken cognizance. On the basis of the victim's last statement, the CBI has filed a charge sheet on the four accused under the sections of gang rape, murder and molestation.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after the alleged gang rape by four people from her village. After which he was cremated at midnight in the village by UP police.

The woman’s family had alleged that the local police had pressurized them to conduct the funeral. However, local police officials said, “The funerals were done as per the wishes of the family.” Officials said the investigating agency has noted the role of the accused in the case – Sandeep, Lavkush, Ravi and Ramu – who are in judicial custody. Are in He said that various forensic investigations of the accused have also been done in the laboratory (laboratory) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

CBI investigators also met the doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. The victim was admitted to the same hospital after the alleged gang rape incident. The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh had to face widespread criticism over the matter. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI. The CBI set up a team to investigate the incident and entrusted the investigation work to its Ghaziabad (UP) unit. The team has recorded the statements of the victim’s family members.

