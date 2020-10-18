Hathras victim’s family wants to leave Bulgadi village, additional police force deployed at home

Hathras: The family of a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly a victim of gang rape in Hathras and succumbed to treatment after a fortnight, now wants to leave the Bulgadi village, which has been her home for generations. There are about 60 upper caste families and four Dalit families in the village. The accused belong to the upper castes and their community has been supportive of them. Also Read – CBI team reached Hathras District Hospital, on the question of CCTV Footage, the doctor said – how is this possible

The elder brother of the victim said, "It will be impossible to stop here after the police and media leave. It would be fine for us if we went somewhere else. " He said that if the matter is transferred to Delhi, as he has approached the court, then he would like to shift to the national capital. He urged the government to help them move elsewhere. He said, "We want to move away from Hathras and start again." The family had requested the Allahabad High Court on October 12 to shift from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and we hope that our petition will be accepted. "

Although additional police force has been deployed at his house, the victim family has told the visiting leaders that they do not feel safe in their village and pressure is being put on every side. Bhima Army chief Chandra Shekhar, who visited the family earlier this month, said, "I have to keep them in my house if state officials fail to provide them adequate security." Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh tweeted on Saturday that he is ready to keep the family with him in Delhi. He said, "I have spoken to the victim's uncle in this regard."

(Input IANS)