Haunted Chocolatier from the creator of Stardew Valley is seen in images and promises news

ConcernedApe welcomes 2022 promising many news to tell about its next video game.

During these Christmas holidays, and with the announced drop in temperatures, you really want to have a hot chocolate. And that is precisely the mission of Haunted Chocolatier, a role-playing and simulation video game about taking the reins of a chocolate factory signed by the creator of Stardew Valley who has not wanted to miss the opportunity to congratulate the year by sharing new images of the development.

Happy New Year to everyone! I hope you have a very positive 2022. Here are a couple of small images from Haunted Chocolatier. !There will be more to share this new year! Posted on Twitter by Eric Barone, lead designer of the video game. In the first screenshot we can see the icy setting in which this RPG takes place, while in a second one a classic American school bus converted to a vegetable garden is shown.

Haunted Chocolatier has no release date yetHaunted Chocolatier was officially unveiled in early fall promising an RPG adventure in which players go exploring to gather the ingredients needed to make their own chocolate and then sell it. It is thus a video game rich in management elements, but where combat has a lot to say. In fact, Barone claimed to be working from scratch on the project: “You can be sure I’m not copying and pasting Stardew’s combat. On the contrary, almost everything, including combat, is designed and drawn from scratch.”

Haunted Chocolatier has yet to share its release date. In the meantime, you can read the Stardew Valley analysis that read like this: “It is very complete at the options level, lets you do practically everything, but also raises it intelligently, without stress or pressure of any kind. You advance at your own pace. “The video game is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

More about: Haunted Chocolatier and ConcernedApe.