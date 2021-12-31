Haunted Chocolatier, from the creator of Stardew Valley, will recover a mechanic much loved by fans

Eric Barone’s new title will take us to a chocolate shop with enchanting ghosts.

Stardew Valley fans have long been asking for a new game of Eric Barone, its creator, because this peaceful experience on a farm has managed to sell 15 million copies. After this, Barone surprised his entire community with Haunted Chocolatier, a title in which we will make chocolate with adorable ghosts while interacting with the residents of the town. And, although the author has assured that will focus on combatIt seems that it will also recover a mechanic highly acclaimed by fans: the relationships.

I plan to approach some things differentlyEric BaroneBarone has confirmed this detail in an interview with VGKami, where they comment on various aspects of the development of Haunted Chocolatier. Even though the game is still on an early phase, the creator has already made a decision regarding said mechanics: “Yes, there will be relationships like in Stardew Valley. I have not decided yet how the system will work. And I plan to address some things of different way“.

The community was already waiting for the return of relations after the first trailer of Haunted Chocolatier, where we saw again dialogues and characters of the most diverse. However, it is clear that Barone wants to innovate slightly in this area, so we will wait for him to provide more information on the ideas that he will implement in his game. In another vein, the author comments in the interview that his favorite phase of development is when he places little surprises for the most curious players. And, although it is still far from the end of the process, it looks like we will see again ‘easter eggs‘in its title.

Although the community is looking forward to the launch of Haunted Chocolatier, Barone has claimed to have started from scratch. Thus, it is possible that months go by until the author gives us a definitive release date, something that the community will celebrate with great enthusiasm. In addition, it should be noted that Barone has gotten into several projects at the same time, as he has already confirmed that he works on more games apart from Haunted Chocolatier.

