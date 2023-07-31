Haunted Mansion Makes It Worse For Disney At The Box Office:

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” only made a little over $24 million at the box office over the weekend, which is a poor showing for a film that cost a minimum of $200 million to produce as well as promote.

The scary-comedy movie didn’t get good reviews. There was also a lot of competition. In the second weekend, “Barbie” made an amazing $93 million and easily took the top spot, while “Oppenheimer” made about $46.2 million.

Comscore Stated That Barbie Made Over 750 Million Dollar Worldwide:

Comscore, a company that tracks box office information, says that “Barbie” has now made over 750 million dollars worldwide. “Oppenheimer” has made about $400 million in ticket sales around the world.

But the Hollywood actors’ strike, which is currently in its third week, meant that “Haunted Mansion” was the first big-budget project that had to be put on hold.

No talks are planned till the strike is over. The artists’ union has told its members that they can’t promote movies or TV shows that have already come out.

No red carpet visits, social media posts, comments on morning news shows, or involvement with newspaper or magazine stories.

Haunted Mansion Made $909 Million On It’s First Day:

The new “Haunted Mansion” from Disney has to settle for a third-place finish behind the two big hits. On its first day, the remake made $9.9 million from 3,740 sites, which includes the $3.1 million it made on Thursday.

The family-friendly funhouse movie was hoping to make between $25 million as well as $30 million in its first weekend, but some competitors think that won’t happen.

Hunted Mansion Took $150 Million To Produce:

Even though it cost $150 million to make, “Haunted Mansion” looks like another disappointment on Disney’s summer schedule. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which came out in May and made $358 million in North America, got things off to a good start.

But after “The Little Mermaid” failed to generate a big splash overseas, the company made “Elemental” as well as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which were both expensive movies that didn’t do very well.

By the time the players left on July 13, most of the marketing for “Barbie” as well as “Oppenheimer” was done.

The buzz machine for “Haunted Mansion” was supposed to start on July 15, with stars like Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, and Jared Leto giving interviews as well as walking a red carpet at the opening. Such events can be talked about on social media hundreds of millions of times.

Cast members from “Haunted Mansion” couldn’t go on TV shows such as “Good Morning America” where they were scheduled to appear 12 times.

Appointments to promote the movie within London, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, as well as San Diego were also canceled, leaving the director, Justin Simien, to spread the word on his own. But a lot of the news stories that came out of it were about the strike, not the movie.

Tony Chambers, Disney’s executive vice president of theater distribution, said in a phone interview on Sunday that not having the group available had an effect, especially since “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are such huge hits.

According To Rotten Tomatoes 85% People Liked It:

Mr. Chambers said that, according to Rotten Tomatoes, 85 percent of people who saw the movie liked it. He also said that “Haunted Mansion” continued to find its feet.

During the rest of the summer school break, there won’t be many family movies coming out. “The runway should be pretty clear for the following four weeks,” he said.

There Is No Doubt That Barbie Took The Attention Of A Lot Of Fam ilies:

There’s no question that “Barbie” has kept the attention of a lot of families. “Haunted Mansion” just doesn’t garner enough critical buzz that it needs to stay up. Top critics on the website Rotten Tomatoes gave it a low 27% approval grade.

The “B+” score from study company CinemaScore shows that audiences are more positive, but the Disney reboot could use more than that.

Disney is the most important movie company in Hollywood. It owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Animation, Searchlight, 20th Century Pictures, as well as a company that brings standard Disney “intellectual property” to big screens in new ways.

This is where “Haunted Mansion” was made. The movie is centered on a Disney ride that has been around for 54 years. From 2016 to the beginning of 2020, Disney had 16 big movies that earned at least one billion dollars internationally.

This year, however, the company has had one flop after another, such as “Ant-Man as well as the Wasp: Quantum Mania,” “Indiana Jones as well as the Dial of Destiny,” as well as “The Little Mermaid,” which did very well in the US and Canada yet did not so well in other countries. The cartoon movie “Elemental” got off to a bad start but has been getting better.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Made $845 Million Worldwide:

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which made $845 million worldwide, was the only Disney movie that did well at the box office in 2023.

Michael Nathanson, an experienced media expert, said in a July thirteen report that Disney’s CEO, Robert A. Iger, needs to fix the artistic engines of the company again, starting with Pixar before going on to Marvel and Lucasfilm. Iger is Robert A. Iger.

Profitability Requires $314 Million, According To Estimates:

The Haunted Mansion has a bad start. Since it took $150 million to produce, there is a good chance that it won’t even make back the money it cost to make, let alone the money spent on marketing and advertising. Estimates say that it needs to make $314 million to be called profitable at all.

There are quite a few things going wrong with Haunted Mansion. The first is the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is still going on.

Actors who are on strike for adequate compensation are not promoting shows that are on strike. At the Haunted Mansion opening, Disney figures in costumes walked the red carpet rather than the movie’s stars.

The lack of press over the last two weeks has probably hurt the movie’s chances of making money, which shows how important celebrities are to sell their projects.

Haunted Mansion Get 41% Score Upon Rotten Tomatoes:

Haunted Mansion hasn’t done well with reviewers, and that’s on top of the strike and the fact that it had to go up against the huge hits Barbie and Oppenheimer last weekend.

At the time of this writing, it has a score of 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the score from the crowd is much higher at 85%. Still, this might have scared off some people who were upon the fence about going to see this new movie.