‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ Trailer Departs From ‘Haunting of Hill Home’

“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the upcoming season of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix anthology sequence, launched a followu up trailer that makes an attempt to offer a bit of plot particulars on this new horror sequence.

However one factor that does appear obvious, the ghostly trials confronted by the Crain household in “The Haunting of Hill Home” are over, because the present zooms in on the Wingraves. Set to the a slowed down model of Mötley Crüe’s “Residence Candy Residence,” as a result of cuing up a brilliant slowed down cowl of an 80s anthem is a literal requirement of each trailer now, the footage reveals the following spooky home of horrors.

Whereas the plot, like the girl within the lake showcased on this new footage, remains to be a bit murky right here’s what we all know for certain. The following sequence relies on the 1898 horror novella, “The Flip of the Screw” by Henry James, “Bly Manor.” However followers of the unique needs to be forewarned, this isn’t a follow-up to the beloved Netflix’s sequence “The Haunting of Hill Home.” Whereas the inventive workforce and forged members return for the nine-episode sequence, the tales of the 2 seasons should not linked.

Victoria Pedretti, who portrayed the older model of Nell Crain in “Hill Home,” returns within the lead position, an American nanny taking care of two orphaned youngsters (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Eighties England. She takes care of the youngsters who misplaced their caretaker (Tahirah Sharif), who tragically died on the grounds of their household manor within the city of Bly.

Different “Hill Home” forged members make comebacks within the ensemble, together with Henry Thomas, who now portrays Henry Wingrave, uncle to the youngsters. Oliver Jackson-Cohen returns to play Peter, a resident of Bly Manor who makes different residents’ lives troublesome, and Kate Siegel may also seem in a thriller position.

Netflix reordered the “Hill Home” anthology in 2019, coming into a multi-year cope with government producer Trevor Macy and Flanagan. Underneath the Intrepid Photos banner, the duo just lately produced “Physician Sleep,” the characteristic adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up to his seminal novel “The Shining,” at Warner Bros. Photos. They’ve beforehand collaborated on movies together with “Gerald’s Recreation,” “Oculus” and “Hush.”

Kathy Gilroy, E.L. Katz, Diane Ademu-John produced “Bly Manor,” with Macy and Flanagan.