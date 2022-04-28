“Have a good day in Canada”; press reactions to statements by Marcelo Flores

Marcelo Flores with the Mexican National Team. Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmxEN

The statements of Marcelo Flores about they intentions and interests of representing Mexico or Canada has landed in the environment of the tricolor team. The Arsenal footballer assured that although his interest is to definitively wear the Mexican jacket, he still does not close the possibility of changing his mind, since those of the Maple Leaf The doors are open for you to go to the Qatar World Cup 2022 with them.

In addition to the national coach himself Gerardo Martino, was the press and sports analysts who reacted to it. Some argued that the youth footballer still needs to establish himself as a player at club level before he can be considered internationally with a national team. Flores, 18 years old, develops in English football in the lower categories of the Gunners and has three nationalities.

“For Marcelo Flores to have the opportunity to play with Mexico in the World Cup must first debut in the Premier League with Arsenal…”, he said. David Faitelson, an analyst for the ESPN chain, through his Twitter account. And it is that, the footballer has been called to be part of the first team of his club, however, he has not had minutes in the English top flight.

(Photo: Twitter/@ArsenalAcademy)

Another strong questioning was from René Tovaralso a member of ESPN, who directly pointed out the conditioning that the athlete did to play or not with the Tri. ”If Marcelo Flores’s decision is to see which team takes him to the World Cup, he plays with that team… Have a good day in Canada. In Mexico, they must fight for elements that truly want to play for Mexico, not that it suits them to play for Mexico. We already have those…”, he launched.

However, there were also those who defended what Flores said. Javier Alarcon maintained that what was declared by the soccer player is part of his right and pointed out to the Tata for the answer you provided. “Marcelo has every right to opt for the team that offers him to go to the World Cup. Neither more nor less Mexican if you go through Mexico or Canada. I think Martino skidded with his statement. Was it him or was he asked?” he commented.

But what did the technician say?

At a press conference prior to friendly game against Guatemalathe coach of Argentine origin made public his disagreement with Flores’ approach. In addition, when he was questioned about a possible call for Qatar 2022, Tata was skeptical.

Photos: gettyimages Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN

“He has not defined it. That is not good, nor is the speculation that he will play with the National Team that will take him to the World Cup good. First he must consolidate himself, be clear about which team he is going to play for and not speculate that he would play for a team that will take him to the World Cup. It is difficult to say what the possibilities are for him, what does not seem logical to me is that his decision is subject to which team guarantees him a World Cup, ”said Martino.

The Arsenal element lives its second call with the first team of the Mexican National Team. He received his first call-up in a match against Chile in December 2021, but since it is friendly, FIFA does not officially recognize his debut. That is why Flores still has the freedom to choose, in any given case, those of the Maple Leaf.

