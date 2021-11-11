Have a good time 10 years of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with this impressive bookend that includes one in all its legendary sculpted monsters

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Bethesda has been at the back of it for a decade and continues to be absolutely up-to-date. In truth, now lovers have a brand new solution to display their love for this sport delusion role-playing because of a surprising bookends from Darkish Horse Direct.

IGN can completely be offering a primary have a look at the Darkish Horse Dragon Cranium Bookend, that includes a painstakingly sculpted sport of one of the most sport’s beasts. Test it out underneath:

This spectacular piece used to be sculpted via Joe Menna, and delivered to existence via the designers at JW Productions. The bookend measures 9 inches tall via 7 inches huge and 5.4 inches deep. Whilst designed to carry books, this piece could also be works completely as a freestanding statue on your assortment.

The Dragon Cranium bookend has priced at $ 99.99, and will likely be bought completely during the Darkish Horse Direct site. Alternatively, Darkish Horse is providing a $ 15 cut price for lovers who acquire two (which comes in handy in the event you in reality plan on the use of those collectibles for his or her supposed function). The bookend is proscribed to two,000 devices international, and pre-orders are anticipated to send between September and November 2022.

In different Skyrim information, the long-awaited Skyrim Anniversary Version is now to be had for PC and consoles. The remaster is priced at 54.99 euros, and Skyrim Mythical Version house owners can improve for € 19.99. Skyrim Anniversary Version features a host of recent and present Introduction Membership content material for the sport, from Morrowind armor to missions involving Oblivion gates, new dungeons and extra.

In different Bethesda information, Todd Howard just lately seemed on IGN Unfiltered, the place he published that Starfield is essential to the corporate presently, although that intended placing The Elder Scrolls 6 at the again burner.