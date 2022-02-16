Have a look at our IPL betting online guide

After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final, Chennai Super Kings were proclaimed winners. IPL 2022 will be a different season altogether, with two new clubs being selected ahead of the new season in the shape of Lucknow Super Kings and Ahmedabad Titans.

The IPL 2022 season is expected to begin in the first week of April 2022. We believe it will be held in India, but if COVID-19 instances increase, the BCCI would not hesitate to hold it in the UAE like they did last time. Let’s take a look at all there is to know about IPL betting.

What is IPL?

The Indian Premier League, or in other words the IPL, was inaugurated in 2008 with a grand ceremony held solemnly by the Board of Control for Cricket and India. It is generally believed that it is the Indian cricket official Lalit Modi who is responsible for the fact that this league was created, which allows bettors from all over the world to follow the main events in the world of Indian cricket with a sinking heart.

Global sporting events such as the English Premier League (soccer) and the NBA have inspired the idea of a franchise-based Twenty20 (T20) cricket competition. It immediately became a huge hit.

Thanks to the successful development and improvement of the IPL, other countries decided to keep up with India and create their own similar sports events in its likeness, which could receive the same wide popularity. Among them are the Bin Bash League in Australia (2011), the Bangladesh Premier League (2012), and the Caribbean Premier League (2013).

Is IPL well-known?

What can the IPL boast about? Quite a lot! The list of “graduates” of the Indian Premier League includes such great cricketers as Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, and Ab de Villiers. Believe us, and this is only a small part of those who have reached heights in their career within the IPL. According to Duff & Phelps, the value of the IPL brand in 2022 will be about 6.2 billion dollars, which is approximately 45,800 Indian rupees.

Needless to say, the IPL is the most famous cricket league in the world, and at the same time, the highest paid, because the IPL players are the owners of some of the largest salaries in the sports field. In addition to this, these numbers will only grow in the coming years, overtaking the salaries of football players from leading football clubs in Europe and Asia.

IPL 2022 Guidelines

During IPL betting 2022, betters can adhere to the same rules as in regular T20 cricket tournaments. But if you still want to understand how the IPL competition functions, we suggest that you familiarize yourself with the following points.

In each match, teams are allowed to field no more than four foreign players as their squad, while the number of Indian players is not limited in any way.

Each bowler, according to the rules, is allowed to make four overs maximum.

According to the rules, there are two strategic timeouts in each inning, one of which is in 6-9 overs, and another one in 13-16 overs.

The above information, in addition to what is already available, will help you better understand the process of betting on IPL 2022 in such a way that you will win.

Structure of the Indian Premier League

IPL betting 2022 is a truly spectacular and exciting event for many sports fans and betting in particular. In this section, we suggest that you familiarize yourself with the structure of the IPL so that while waiting for the results of the game, you can know exactly what follows. What does the structure of IPL betting 2022 look like?

In normal practice, the IPL tournament takes place in two rounds.

Each of the 8 teams must play their opponents twice during the league season. These games include both matches at home and abroad. In the preliminary round, the participating teams will need to play 14 matches in total.

Next, the top four teams are selected, which have passed the round-robin stage and are sent to the IPL playoffs.

As for the final stage, the winners of the first and second qualifying tournaments are fighting here.

IPL betting markets

Separate athlete betting odds may be fairly long in the Man of the Match and Man of the Series betting markets, which are favored among IPL cricket bettors.

Since only one player out of the 22 on the playground may be named Man of the Match, betting companies provide great odds on all of the players, and the same is true for Man of the Series IPL Betting 2022.

Predicting and betting on the Orange Cap winner (IPL season’s best run-scorer) and Purple Cap winner are two more interesting and potentially lucrative possibilities (top wicket-taker in an IPL season). Bookmakers provide IPL cricket betting odds on the best players in each group.

Choosing a platform for IPL betting 2022

IPL 2022 is a fantastic competition to bet on, and cricket fans are excited about it. When it comes to betting on the IPL, Indian betting businesses lift their game and provide a wider range of commodities for the yearly tournament.

Of course, great IPL betting odds aren’t the only thing to think about when it comes to cricket betting. Consider a large welcome bonus, high-quality IPL cricket betting applications, a trustworthy live betting platform, and a wide range of betting markets. The greater a betting site’s number of these boxes is ticked, the better.

The process of putting IPL bets

It’s simple to gamble on cricket online. To bet on IPL matches, simply follow these easy steps:

Select an IPL betting site and create an account; almost all of them provide welcome bonuses. Select a deposit method and fill your account; most bookies offer credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Finally, familiarize yourself with IPL betting odds, check the IPL betting rate, and put your wagers!

Useful tips for IPL betting 2022

The final part of our article is devoted to the factors that should be paid attention to when starting bets on IPL 2022. Below you can see the points if you want to be a successful bettor.