Have dates and times at hand!

The new Warzone map, Caldera, it is a little bit of candy, and so that you do not get lost we have prepared a small guide with which to have at hand release dates and times. Start the renewed Season 1 of battle royale from Call of Duty in a new Pacific environment with few worries.

When can you start playing Warzone in Caldera?

First of all, be clear that if you have Call of Duty Vanguard you can now access the new map. For everyone else, we have to wait for December 9, 2021. In the tweet that you have a few centimeters below you will see that from 18:00 (Spanish peninsular time) everyone can access this new season of Warzone.

There’s a few stops along the way before we reach our next destination. ✈️ 🏝 Drop into Season One at 9 AM PT on December 8 for #Vanguard and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/klZfTAkMsC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 6, 2021

If you want to have a reference of the hours in other parts of the world, you have them right here: