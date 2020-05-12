Have EastEnders’ Kush and Shirley put Jean’s life in hazard?

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) is nobody’s thought of a Florence Nightingale so it’s no shock that her resolution to affix forces with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) to secretly administer Jean’s remedy floor up in a cuppa has disastrous outcomes in EastEnders.

As these first look footage from the Tuesday 12th Could episode reveal issues go from dangerous to worse for Jean (Gillian Wright) as she unwittingly takes a bigger dose of her remedy to make up for the times she has missed and has a seizure.

Till the beginning of the week it has simply been Kush making an attempt to handle Jean’s deterioration as her behaviour has grow to be extra and extra erratic. She is visited by the police in Monday Could 11th’s episode after she made 46 calls to the station to report Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) disappearance even after Whitney had already returned house.

It’s Shirley’s flip to note how dangerous issues have gotten when Jean launches a livid verbal assault on Whitney while she is out having lunch with Grey. Again house, Kush reveals to Shirley what he’s been doing and the pair of them grind up her missed remedy however with no thought of the right dosage.

Elsewhere on the sq. Max Branning (Jake Wooden) also needs to fear that his life could be in hazard. After Max mocks Stuart and Rainie’s cut-price marriage ceremony plans – they actually do assume {that a} hearse may seem like a marriage limo when you stick just a few ribbons on it – Rainie decides to take a leaf out of sister Tanya Cross’ (Jo Joyner) ebook by burying Max alive (once more) to get him handy over his cash. The final time Tanya tried that with Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky) it didn’t end up effectively for anybody.

Gangster Danny (Paul Usher) takes a beating from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for calling Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) “a joke” due to his listening to incapacity. With Ben’s ear operation due on Tuesday Phil lastly helps him in the one manner he is aware of how – by providing his son in on some dodgy dealings that Phil has lined up.

One one who is cruising for a bruising is Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) who ungallantly tells Lola (Danielle Harold) that he’ll inform Jay (Jamie Borthwick) about their drunken one-night stand if Jay occurs to ask him. Jay’s suspicions are aroused when Peter mentions that he’s happy that the candy hearts are again on monitor. May he actually be that vindictive?