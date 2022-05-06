Have you bought Dying Light? Well, you can now claim the Enhanced Edition for free, with all these new features

Techland invites us to explore its post-apocalyptic world in the best possible way: with expansion packs and DLC.

With a truly admirable commercial performance, Techland continues to surprise us through its Dying Light franchise. And it is that the developers not only fulfilled the promise of introducing a New Game + mode in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but now they throw the house out the window by giving away the Enhanced Edition to all players who have the first Dying Light in their libraries.

The Enhanced Edition includes 1 expansion pack and 4 DLCThis process happens automatically, so if you have purchased the first title in this zombie franchise, you already own this special edition. To access all its content, you just have to run the game, go to the ‘DLC Packs’ section (located on the main screen of Dying Light) and download everything that the developer has included in your post-apocalyptic experience.

What does the Enhanced Edition include? Well, nothing less than 1 expansion pack (with a new map, an unpublished story and an extra vehicle) and 4 DLCs. The latter group includes experiences like Cuisine & Cargo, The Bozak Horde, Crash Test Skin Pack, and the Ultimate Survivor Bundle, which boils down to a new game mode, more content, weapons, and cosmetics.

If you haven’t yet made the jump to Dying Light 2, which recently brought us an eventful month of May, here’s a perfect excuse to return to the dangers of the first installment. If, on the other hand, you are thinking of facing the zombies of the sequel, know that you can read our Dying Light 2 review to deepen your experience.

More about: Dying Light, Techland, Special Edition and Free.