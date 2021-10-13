Have you ever additionally implemented in Ayushman Bharat Employment Scheme? 3423 applicants won appointment letters; Then…

Noida : Have you ever additionally implemented for a task below Ayushman Bharat Employment Scheme? Have you ever additionally seemed for the examination and counseling is completed? Have you were given the appointment letter additionally? If the solution to any this type of questions is sure, then keep in mind that you’ve been cheated. Within the identify of Ayushman Bharat Rozgar Yojana, 3423 youths of Uttar Pradesh were cheated via pretending to be a sports activities and yoga instructor.Additionally Learn – Manish Gupta Homicide Case: Inspector and constable arrested for killing businessman

Inspector Vivek Trivedi, in-charge of Police Station Segment-3 in Noida, mentioned that Shweta Singh, a resident of Mau district, has lodged a criticism with the police that there's Ayushman Bharat Yoga and Coaching Institute in Sector 63. Thru this NGO, 2276 lecturers have been recruited in December 2019 and 1147 in 2021 for more than a few districts of the state.

Consistent with the criticism, the applicants have been informed that they'd be posted in the house district handiest. Within the identify of admission price, Rs 380 from Normal and Backward Categories and Rs 280 from Scheduled Tribes applicants used to be taken. After this, the written exam of the applicants used to be taken and Rs 500-500 used to be charged from all in favour of counseling. After this, appointment letters got from every candidate via taking 1 lakh 55 thousand rupees.

Trivedi informed that once the applicants went to the universities and confirmed the appointment letter, it got here to grasp that it's faux. After the fraud used to be found out, when the cash used to be demanded again, threats have been made to kill him. On this case, other people residing in several districts together with Banaras, Ballia, Lucknow, Kannauj, Moradabad, Ghaziabad have develop into sufferers.

At the criticism of the incident, the police station Segment-3 has began investigation via registering a case in opposition to NGO Chairman Damodar Kumar Sharma, Trustee Sanjay Chaudhary, Founder Vipul, President Abbashi and Technical Leader Vineet Gupta below more than a few sections. (Enter – PTI)