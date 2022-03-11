“Have you ever seen him do this on a serve?”: the strange effect on Maxime Cressy’s ace that surprised the tennis world

The strange serve of tennis player Maxime Cressy

The world of tennis each season shows some pearls with innovative launches, new strategies or rarely seen actions. But the serve he executed Maxime Cressy is possibly impossible to repeat. american tennis player fell in his Indian Wells singles chart debutbut he starred in the play that will surely be repeated in all the summary compacts of the season.

After winning the first set 7-5, Cressy had the service in her possession with the duel 3-4 against her but the favorable game with a 30-0. He threw the ball into the air and when he went to execute it, his shot had an incredible effect that threw his rival, the American Christopher Eubanks, off balance. After a strange parabola, the ball bounced just past the net and made a parallel cut to add a second bite that gave Cressy 40-0.

Eubanks, located in the 157th position of the ATP ranking at 25 years old, ran at full speed but the rare bite surprised him so much that it was impossible for him to react in time. On the other side, his rival laughed surprised by what happened in the midst of the public’s applause. The 24-year-old player, number 72 in the world ranking, finally won that game 40-15.

The set went through a total parity that pushed the partial to a tie break that fell on the side of Eubanks with a 10-8. Cressy stumbled in the third game of the last set, gave up his serve and from then on he couldn’t come back: his rival signed a victory with a 5-7, 7-6 and 6-4 in two and a half hours of action to jump from qualifying to the second round of the Masters 1000 where he will face the Norwegian Casper Ruudcurrent 8 in the world.

“The greatest and slowest ace you have ever seen”wrote the account Twitter from TennisTV that has under its orbit the transmissions of the ATP. “Have you ever seen him do this on a serve?”, they insisted from that official profile. At the same time they shared the chamber of the Hawkeye and stated that the service speed was 41 kilometers per hour.

In recent years, Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios have surprised with unconventional methods of serving, just as Russia’s Sofia Kenin’s style of serving during Roland Garros or the ATP itself raised the legality of a form of serve. by French Benajmin Simonet. However, Rarely were effects like the ones taken by this Cressy serve.

It is noteworthy that Indian Wells was launched without Novak Djokovic, who could not enter the country because he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. At the same time, the Argentine Sebastian Baez debuted with a loss to Kyrgios (6-4 and 6-0), who will now face another albiceleste What Federico Delbonis.

As for Argentine debuts, they also appeared on court Juan Manuel Cerundolo (lost to local Jack Sock 6-1, 6-1) and Federico Coria (He beat Pablo Cuevas 6-4 and 7-6). The premiere in the first round of Facundo Bagnis and the shock of Diego Schwartzmanwho awaits in the second phase for the winner of the duel between the German Philipp Kohlschreiber and the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori.

