Have you seen a coin of 20 rupees? Know how long you will have … who has designed it …

20 Rupee Coin News: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released a 20 rupee coin (20 Rupee Coin). Large coins of paddy have also been included in this coin of 20 rupees to give a glimpse of the agricultural country. Along with this, there are 12 bands around the coin, which is 1 more than the 2 rupee coin. There are 11 bands around the 2 rupee coin. For designing 20 rupees coin, the government had sought a concept from the designing institutes across the country. According to the report of Zee News, Swapnil, a resident of Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, has given a concept of 20 rupees coin. Swapnil is studying PG at National School of Design Ahmedabad.

When the Government of India gave the responsibility of designing the coin to the institutions associated with designing, Swapnil, studying in the National School of Design Ahmedabad, also showed his talent. The given concept of Swapnil was selected.

As reported by Zee News, Swapnil designed the coin by looking at the convenience of the visually impaired. Swapnil says that Chhattisgarh grew up looking at paddy earrings and was effective in selecting the concept in design. The weight of the coin has also been kept more than other coins of value. Please tell that Swapnil has also been given a prize of 1 lakh rupees for this.

According to media reports, this coin of 20 rupees will come into circulation by May 2020. However, due to the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, it may also be delayed. However it is expected that the coin of 20 rupees will be introduced by the banks very soon, and will ensure that it is uniformly circulated throughout the country.