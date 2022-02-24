Have you spent a fortune on the PlayStation Store? We tell you how to check it

You can discover how much your digital purchases amount to, although you may get a good scare.

That the digital market is booming is nothing new, this very weekend we were talking about the evolution of the video game market with a study that reflected the figures of games that had been published in physical format in the last year, and the figure It seems like it keeps shrinking. but do we know how much are we spending on our digital stores usual?

Each platform has its own method to be able to record the expense, but in the case of PlayStation Network, the way to discover it is somewhat convoluted. Our colleagues at Vidaextra have shared a method with which, following a few simple steps, we can know the money spent. Unfortunately, there is not an option with which we receive a total figurebut this way will at least allow us to keep track of our spending.

If you access from the PlayStation Store website:

Sign in with the account you want to review.



Go to the icon of your profile and in it access Account settings .



. Here you can access the transaction history .



. You will be able to sift the expense by selecting a time interval.

To check it from your PS4:

come in Settings .



. From there, find Account Management, Account Information and Wallet .



. You will find the transaction historyselect an account and a time interval.

Accessing from PS5:

go to Settings .



. come in Users and accounts .



. From Bill seek Payment and subscriptions and from there, transaction history .



seek and from there, . Choose the account and the time interval.

For those who did not know this tool, with it you can keep track of all spending that you make from your account, monitoring purchases in a format that, on many occasions, can lead us to lose track of what we have spent.

