Having Feelings Tony Leung Gets A Lifetime Achievement Award In Venice:

Tony Leung Gets A Lifetime Achievement Award In Venice:

Tony Leung, a Hong Kong actor and singer, was given a Golden Lion at the 80th Venice Film Festival for his work over his whole life. The award was given through director Ang Lee on Saturday night.

Leung became known all over the world for his parts in Wong Kar-wai’s movies, like “In the Mood for Love” in 2000 and “2046” four years later.

Tony Leung, 61, has been to the Venice Film Festival before and joked, “I’ve been wanting a Golden Lion. Now I can finally have it for myself. I have nothing to give anything to anyone else.”

Three of the movies he was in won the best picture award, called the Golden Lion. They were “A City of Sadness” by Hsiao-Hsien Hou from 1989, “Cyclo” by Anh Hung Tran from 1995, and “Lust, Caution” by Ang Lee from 2007.

Tony Leung Gives Details About His First Movie Role In Europe:

Before he got the prize at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, the Hong Kong actor held a press meeting to mark the occasion. He talked about his work and talked about his first part in a European movie.

He said, “I put a lot of time into making my characters.” “I was taught to keep all my thoughts to myself. I don’t let everyone know how I feel all the time.

But when I started acting class, I discovered a way to be myself within front of other individuals with no being shy, since they don’t know it’s me. He went on, “For my subsequent movie in Europe, in which I play a real scientist, I plan for a period of eight months.

I didn’t know what science of the mind was. So, I’ve read a lot of books and gone to a lot of schools. I stated to the director, “I need to perform this slowly, so after a while I’ll just glance into the characters unconsciously.”

Leung Said That Playing Made Him Less Shy:

He also talked about his future projects, like the Hong Kong crime movie “The Goldfinger,” which will come out at the conclusion of the year as well as reunite him with “Infernal Affairs” co-star Andy Lau.

At that time, Leung was the good guy, and Lau was the evil guy. This time, it’s the other way around. He told reporters, “I think it’s very hard for me to pretend to be the negative guy.”

Leung said that he was going completing his first European movie, “Silent Friend,” which will be directed by Ildikó Enyedi from Hungary. This will be another big task for him.

In the late 1980s, Leung first became known for his part in the movie A City of Sadness. But many people think that his role within the 1992 action movie Hard Boiled was his big break and the start of his career as a hero.

He has been in three movies that won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival: A City of Sadness (1989) through Hou Hsiao-hsien, Cyclo (1995) through Tran Anh Hung, as well as Lust, Caution (2007) through Ang Lee. Even though this is the initial time he has gotten the award on his own,