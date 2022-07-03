Having to work hard to achieve the true ending is one of the worst things that has ever happened in video games.

There are more and more games that hide the true ending after a series of requirements to fulfill or for a second game, leaving us with an unsatisfactory ending. Is everything worth as an excuse for replayability?

I will not say the game in case the same thing happens to me. Recently I was enjoying a fairly recent title that was hooking me both for its mechanics and its story. Then a friend, who had already passed it on to him, told me that the game had what we now call “True Ending”. In order to access it, you have to meet certain requirements at different times in the game. Requirements that he could no longer do because he was further along in the plot. That is, to enjoy the “good ending” I would have to start a game from the beginning. Since he told me, my desire to finish the game decreased a bit. It’s still a great game, but I look at it a little more lazily.

I don’t understand this concept of hijacking your end. Well, of course I understand. It is an excuse for the developers to add replayability to their work. You can understand that, but I’m getting more and more tired because I don’t always have the time to pass a title again and I don’t always have a friend who can tell me about these things. Even if you know it in advance, you don’t want to go through guides that may contain spoilers to know exactly what you have to do at each moment to unlock this ending.

If it’s not done right, you run the risk of delivering an unsatisfying conclusion.The problem is that if this is not done well (I am not saying that there are some games that manage to offer interesting true endings), you run the risk of offering the player an unsatisfactory conclusion. The stories, whether from our media or from any other, are based on a premise, on the so-called inciting incidents, and satisfactory conclusions are also expected from these elements that you have set in motion. If you take the story in one direction, the outcome is expected to make sense with what you have created. If it’s a story where you’re looking for a serial killer, for example, the fact that he’s never found after the whole plot can make your story look poor. Unless you’re David Fincher creating Zodiac because, first, you’re basing yourself on reality, and second, the movie isn’t so much about finding out the identity of the killer.

Still from Zodiac (2007)

For all this it seems to me a riskier choice of what is believed. Offering an unsatisfying ending can give the player an anticlimactic feeling, that all their efforts have been for nothing. Again, if that’s what you want to achieve, no problem. But if what you’re doing is hijacking the correct ending by imposing a second game to unlock it, then the logical thing is that many players end up doing what I’ve sometimes had to do: watch the true ending on youtube in the game of another player who He took the time to have fun with it.

I find it very curious that it has become popular So much for true endings. If you told any writer or filmmaker no, that you were going to leave the ending that has been worked so hard for people who see the film two or three times, nobody would accept it. And yes, I know that video games have their own language; one where this kind of twisted logic makes sense. But it has already happened to me that there are some games (and here I will say names) like Root Letter, where your first game only gives you access to a series of endings, not all of them. There is even in our midst the concept of “Bad Endings”, that is, endings made with the intention of being unsatisfactory. Is it really necessary?

Undertale

There are always exceptions. For example, I think Undertale makes very clever use of the alternate ending. Here it is completely justified because one of the intentions of the game is that you realize that it was in your power from the beginning not to cause damage to enemies. But there are other stories with which breaking the rules like this is complicated. They told me, for example, to prepare for Trails of Cold Steel IV, because you have to do a specific side quest or else the good ending would not activate. Luckily they told me, because it is a saga that I really like, that takes time to play and I prefer my game to be as perfect as possible.

I find it very curious that this thing about true endings has become so popularI don’t think it’s set in stone, far from it, so now it’s your turn to defend this practice or join the cause. For my part, I think there are few games that have resorted to this practice and that I have really found it ingenious or justified. When these true endings can be easily achieved, through a final choice or an extra action, I don’t have much of a problem, but if I have to start the game over from the beginning to unlock it, that very true ending awaits me on Youtube.