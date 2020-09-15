Havoc continues: 1,760 new cases of corona infection in Rajasthan, 14 more deaths

Corona Virus in Rajasthan: With the death of 14 more people due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan, the death toll in the state rose to 1,264 on Tuesday. At the same time, 1,760 new patients of Kovid-19 have come up in the state during this period. Also Read – Unlock Schools Reopen: Schools to open in Bihar after 5 days? Preparations are also going on in Jharkhand

Officials said that 14 more patients died due to corona virus infection in the state in the twenty-four hours till 8.30 pm on Tuesday night, due to which the death toll in the epidemic in the state has now increased to 1,264. He said that so far 302 deaths have been reported due to corona virus infection in Jaipur, 125 in Jodhpur, 96 in Bikaner, 89 in Kota, 88 in Ajmer and 73 in Bharatpur.

With this, 1,760 new cases of infection have increased to 1,05,898 people in the state, out of which 16,761 patients are under treatment. He said that new cases include 340 in Jaipur, 268 in Jodhpur, 139 in Kota, 104 in Udaipur, 94 in Alwar, 90 in Sikar, 85 in Ajmer, 60 in Bhilwara.