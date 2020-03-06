Hawaii Five-0 Added Action Icon Chuck Norris For Series Finale, Which Sounds Perfect For A Spinoff

Chuck Norris isn’t too distant from popular culture’s consciousness, and in current months, that has by no means been more true. Norris’ long-running drama Walker, Texas Ranger, is getting the reboot therapy with Jared Padalecki set to step into the cowboy boots that Norris as soon as crammed as Cordell Walker. Time will inform if Norris’ Hawaii Five-0 debut shall be adopted by a visitor look on the reboot. For now, I might say probabilities look good.