Hawaii Five-0 Added Action Icon Chuck Norris For Series Finale, Which Sounds Perfect For A Spinoff

Hawaii Five-0 is ending method too quickly, but it surely won’t be going out with no round-house kick to your coronary heart field. Action icon Chuck Norris has been added to the intrigue set to comprise the collection finale. You higher brace your self, as a result of what the CBS collection has deliberate sounds excellent for a by-product!
Chuck Norris shall be checking into Hawaii Five-0 simply in time for viewers to say goodbye to the long-running procedural. TVLine stories that Norris shall be guest-starring in Hawaii Five-0’s collection finale as Lee Phillips. Look forward to it! He’s a retired sergeant main. What’s bringing Norris’ Lee onto the present?
Lee arrives to assist his mentee, Lincoln Cole. His goal is to help in hiding Lincoln from authorities to “defend his anonymity.” You will need to be aware that Chuck Norris’ character skilled Lincoln. In case you assume this plot sounds primed to launch a Hawaii Five-0 spinoff, you aren’t the one one, as a result of it appears ready-made for simply such a factor.
As beforehand revealed, MacGyver alum Lance Gross shall be coming onto Hawaii Five-0 to play Lincoln. Gross performed Billy Colton for a multi-episode arc on MacGyver. His Hawaii Five-0 character, Lincoln, was a Marine Gunnery Sergeant who labored with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Safety Workforce. Between Gross’ Lincoln and Chuck Norris’ Lee, it feels like a by-product dream!
Followers are nonetheless reeling from the information that Hawaii Five-0 is ending. The bombshell announcement left minimal time for viewers to mourn the present earlier than it wraps up on the finish of this season. Hawaii Five-0’s collection finale is about to occur in direction of the start of April. Information of Chuck Norris arriving for the ultimate farewell must be some consolation.
Not too way back, Hawaii Five-0 made followers dream of an Easter egg-laden Magnum P.I. crossover come true. Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov additionally spoke positively about Hawaii Five-0’s longevity. Quick ahead, and the present is ending, albeit armed with Chuck Norris to assist bid it farewell. One dream realized, one other one crushed.
Chuck Norris isn’t too distant from popular culture’s consciousness, and in current months, that has by no means been more true. Norris’ long-running drama Walker, Texas Ranger, is getting the reboot therapy with Jared Padalecki set to step into the cowboy boots that Norris as soon as crammed as Cordell Walker. Time will inform if Norris’ Hawaii Five-0 debut shall be adopted by a visitor look on the reboot. For now, I might say probabilities look good.
Chuck Norris’ foray again into tv comes after a visitor look on ABC’s The Goldbergs in 2015. If Hawaii Five-0 is establishing a by-product with Norris and Lance Gross, although, followers should wait and see.
A visitor look and a by-product are two solely totally different ranges of dedication for Chuck Norris, however, with out Hawaii Five-0, CBS shall be lacking a present in its Friday evening line-up. You’d assume the Eye Community can be trying to discover a alternative to make the transition come subsequent fall. Why not launch a by-product with the top of the unique collection?
Hawaii Five-0’s two-hour collection finale airs Friday, April three at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. To assist heal the wound that’s dropping the long-running procedural, you’ll want to try this winter and spring’s premieres.
