Hawaii Five-0 Fans React To Legend Chuck Norris’ Cameo

The legendary Chuck Norris hasn’t made many appearances in films or on TV as of late, so followers have been very shocked to listen to that he had determined to go to the luxurious islands of our 50th state and beauty CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 together with his presence proper earlier than the collection finale. Norris’ visitor spot on the long-running drama might need been comparatively brief, however it nonetheless bought individuals speaking.
As common, Twitter was a hotbed of exercise in terms of public reactions about just about the whole lot, so, as you may think, followers took their sizzling takes on Chuck Norris exhibiting up on Hawaii Five-0 proper to the platform when his episode aired. It seems that not everybody was updated on the information about Sir Norris (OK, he isn’t truly a knight…however, I am positive that is simply an oversight at this level) being on the penultimate exhibiting of Five-0, however nobody was upset to see the person who simply scares the shit out of bogs as a substitute of flushing.
I do not know if Snoop Dogg truly watches Hawaii Five-0, however I guess he loves Chuck Norris similar to all sane people do, so I believe he’d actually approve of this tweet utilizing his joyous fist pumps to rejoice the person who makes use of pepper spray to season his meat. In the meantime, there was a lot shock available by people at seeing Norris pop up on display screen, and this response just about sums up how we would all really feel if we noticed him wherever and in any capability:
I wish to think about that this explicit tweet was composed proper earlier than the Hawaii Five-0 fan in query handed out. Not dangerously so; I do not suppose this individual would have unintentionally fallen out of a sizzling air balloon in mid-flight or something, as a result of, , they have been in all probability sitting at dwelling to look at the present. However, I can completely see this fan gently slumping down of their most well-liked straightforward chair, solely to get up and notice that Chuck Norris time was fully over for the episode. Oh, nicely. You’ll be able to catch it once more on CBS All Entry!
Whereas everybody who was watching Hawaii Five-0, clearly, liked seeing Chuck Norris on the present, some individuals felt that it was particularly apropos contemplating the standing of the present and visitor star, who’s a badass of such epic proportions that he was in a position to construct the very hospital that he was born in.
In fact, one cannot be blamed for mistaking the patented Norris badassedry seen on this episode of Five-0 for that of among the man’s traditional characters. I imply, it is onerous for the gentleman who can bake a cake within the freezer to tamp down that type of magnetism.
Positive, Chuck Norris has many similarities together with his characters, Cordell Walker (who I nonetheless say ought to present up as Jared Padalecki’s grandfather on the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot) and the Lacking In Motion franchise’s Colonel James Braddock, however let’s not confuse the person with the cinematic legends he is helped to create. When you’ve got any confusion, simply take a gander at this shout out from Hawaii Five-0 star Beulah Koale:
I. Am. Moved. Hawaii Five-0 will wrap its 10 season run tonight at eight p.m. EST on CBS. For extra on what to look at proper now, try our Netflix schedule and see what’s contemporary on Hulu this month!
