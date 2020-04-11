Hawaii Five-0 Showrunner Reveals The Reunion He Always Wanted To Make Happen

Characters have come and gone on Hawaii Five-0, however the lack of Grace Park’s Kono Kalakaua all the time stung as a result of she and Ian Anthony Dale’s Adam Noshimuri had a great factor going for a very long time. Nevertheless, Park parted methods with the present forward of Season eight over wage disputes, leaving her character’s relationship with Adam up within the air. It wasn’t till midway by Season 9 that the present gave an replace on their relationship standing, with Adam revealing that he and Kono had damaged up because of distance and having modified as individuals. Suffice it to say it was heartbreaking. Over on Twitter, a fan not too long ago requested Peter M. Lenkov whether or not there have been ever plans to have Adam get again with Kono. Take a look at his reply under: