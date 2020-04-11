Hawaii Five-0 Showrunner Reveals The Reunion He Always Wanted To Make Happen

Go away a Remark
Hawaii Five-0 not too long ago wrapped its ten-season run with a sequence finale that was jam-packed with plenty of motion, stunning twists, and plenty of heartfelt moments between every of the characters. Oh, and Chuck Norris additionally made an look, too! Whereas showrunner Peter M. Lenkov had hoped the sequence would go on for a “few extra seasons,” he made due with what he had and scrapped some main plans earlier than remodeling the Season 10 finale right into a sequence finale. What’s extra, Lenkov not too long ago revealed the reunion he all the time wished to make occur earlier than the top of Hawaii Five-0.
Characters have come and gone on Hawaii Five-0, however the lack of Grace Park’s Kono Kalakaua all the time stung as a result of she and Ian Anthony Dale’s Adam Noshimuri had a great factor going for a very long time. Nevertheless, Park parted methods with the present forward of Season eight over wage disputes, leaving her character’s relationship with Adam up within the air. It wasn’t till midway by Season 9 that the present gave an replace on their relationship standing, with Adam revealing that he and Kono had damaged up because of distance and having modified as individuals. Suffice it to say it was heartbreaking. Over on Twitter, a fan not too long ago requested Peter M. Lenkov whether or not there have been ever plans to have Adam get again with Kono. Take a look at his reply under:
A reunion between the beloved couple would have been pretty and would have supplied Hawaii Five-0 followers some closure relating to their marriage, which ended offscreen. Adam took it fairly exhausting when he revealed that he and Kono have been over, so it could’ve made sense to reunite the pair in some unspecified time in the future. Maybe there may’ve even been a storyline the place Adam actively determined to go away the islands and head to Nevada to be with Kono. I’d think about followers would’ve been thrilled by that prospect.
All that mentioned, I personally doubt Grace Park would’ve ever returned to the present following her departure. Nonetheless, Peter M. Lenkov in all probability may’ve made it work in order that Adam would’ve been the one to go away ultimately. Nevertheless many situations there may need been, we’ll sadly by no means get to see that reunion play out onscreen or off now that Hawaii Five-0 is over for good.
Season 10 noticed Adam additional discover his relationship with girlfriend Tamiko, whom he started relationship in Season 9. However this being Hawaii Five-0 and all, Adam’s journey to get Tamiko again after being kidnapped bought a bit “darkish and twisted” alongside the best way.
Hawaii Five-0 could also be over, however there are many different exhibits arising on their season endings, so make sure you try our full record of all the large TV finales airing this spring and summer season.
