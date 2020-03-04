Hawaii Five-0 Vet Daniel Dae Kim Is Making The Rounds On Another Hospital Drama

Go away a Remark
Daniel Dae Kim left Hawaii Five-0 forward of Season 8, and since departing the CBS procedural, Kim has appeared on different tv collection. Since leaving, he has starred in and govt produces ABC’s The Good Physician. Now, Kim is heading to a different hospital drama on one other community.
Daniel Dae Kim is becoming a member of the forged of NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, per Deadline. Kim is approaching board in a major position: the hospital’s new head trauma surgeon, Dr. Cassian Shin. He’s at present set to recur on the mega-renewed drama’s second season. New Amsterdam is ready to run for at the least three extra seasons.
That renewal window leaves loads of time for Daniel Dae Kim to affix the forged in a long-term or collection common capability. When will Kim make his New Amsterdam debut? The Hawaii Five-0 vet and Misplaced fan-favorite is ready to start out within the April 7 episode of Season 2. New Amsterdam is ready to renew its season on March 10.
That date places Daniel Dae Kim’s debut as Dr. Cassian Shin roughly a month into its upcoming return. The April 7 episode can be referred to as “Pandemic.” It facilities on a lethal flu pressure ripping by way of the hospital. Kim’s storyline will discover his character interacting with the one and solely Dr. Helen Sharpe.
Will sparks fly? Followers should wait and see. Daniel Dae Kim’s Dr. Cassian Shin is alleged to check Helen’s persistence along with his “unorthodox medical practices.” I’m intrigued! New Amsterdam marks Kim’s newest foray into the medical drama style. It must be attention-grabbing to match his work on New Amsterdam to his run as Dr. Jackson Han on The Good Physician throughout its second season.
Daniel Dae Kim’s character on The Good Physician was the chief of surgical procedure. In New Amsterdam, his position will even contain surgical procedure as the pinnacle trauma surgeon. Particulars about Kim’s New Amsterdam character’s persona weren’t talked about. Fortunately, it is not going to be too lengthy earlier than followers of the transferring NBC drama get an opportunity to see him in motion.
The announcement of Daniel Dae Kim becoming a member of New Amsterdam comes not lengthy after CBS introduced it had cancelled Hawaii Five-0. Regardless of having left the motion collection some time in the past, Kim expressed his unhappiness over the cancellation. A minimum of there’s the uplifting information of the actor becoming a member of NBC’s medical drama!
Time will inform what medical circumstances Daniel Dae Kim’s New Amsterdam character encounters. Season 2 has been crammed with numerous drama, together with the tragic dying of Max’s spouse. There have additionally been some cool higher beat moments. I’m excited to see the dynamic between Kim’s character and Helen. It already sounds fairly promising!
Daniel Dae Kim is a fabulous actor, and will probably be enjoyable to see what he brings to New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam returns Tuesday, March 10, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. There can be a number of winter and spring premieres out there to maintain you entertained.
