Hawaii Five-0’s ‘McDanno’ Fans Are Heartbroken And Worried About Series Ending

Whereas Hawaii 5-0’s ending is unhappy and there are numerous storylines that also have to be wrapped up, followers ought to at the least count on to see loads of acquainted faces returning for the sequence finale, together with James Marsters’ Victor Hesse and William Sadler’s John McGarrett. Nonetheless, it’s uncommon for a sequence finale to please everybody and, for many who have lengthy shipped Alex O’Loughlin’s McGarrett and Scott Caan’s Danny collectively, there’s loads of concern that the sequence finale received’t provide a satisfying finish for the long-time mates. One fan expressed that fear, believing that the sequence finale wouldn’t be the one many hoped for McDanno.