Hawaii Five-0’s Meaghan Rath Already Has Her Next TV Show Lined Up At CBS

It has been a tough few weeks for Hawaii 5-0 followers. In a stunning twist, CBS introduced that the long-running procedural is coming to an finish, which suggests the forged has to determine what’s subsequent. Meaghan Rath has achieved simply that. The actress, who has performed Officer Tani Ray since Season 8, has already lined up her subsequent TV pilot.
Meaghan Rath has signed up for Jury Obligation, per TVLine. Primarily based on the title, it sounds just like the pilot for an intense drama. In a stunning detour from Hawaii 5-0, nonetheless, Jury Obligation is definitely a comedy. It follows a bunch of sequestered jurors as they attempt to agree on a verdict.
Apparently, they’re struggling to agree on nearly the whole lot! Who will Meaghan Rath be taking part in? The Hawaii 5-0 star has come aboard the pilot as a “profitable e-book editor” named Jen. Rath’s Jen is alleged to be “sarcastic, adorably neurotic and a bit of controlling.” Attention-grabbing. She appears like a enjoyable character, in my view!
Jen’s imaginative and prescient of herself is alleged to vary a bit from actuality. Whereas she thinks she is low upkeep, Jen is definitely the precise reverse. She can be dealing with a difficulty many can undoubtedly relate to. Meaghan Rath’s Jen is single in a sea of married {couples} with youngsters.
Hawaii 5-0 followers have needed to anxiously await the newest growth in Tani and Junior’s relationship. As Jen, Meaghan Rath is not going to be coping with a will-they or gained’t-they situation. She is single and able to mingle. The query is that if followers will get to see Rath in motion as Jen, to allow them to see how that facet of her life unfolds. Jury Obligation is within the pilot stage.
It’s a related state of affairs with Julie Bowen’s new TV challenge. After ending her run on Fashionable Household, she additionally signed up for a CBS comedy pilot. Time will inform if Jury Obligation will get referred to as up for a sequence order.
For Hawaii 5-0 followers, it’s fairly a little bit of hope that whereas the present is ending, its stars will proceed to be seen on TV. The ending information continues to be sending shockwaves as McDanno followers have been left extremely upset by the information. Will followers of the Tani/Junior pairing get the comfortable ending they want?
There are nonetheless a variety of query marks, together with the destiny of Meaghan Rath’s subsequent challenge. For now, followers have the bittersweet finale of Hawaii 5-0 finale to look ahead to. MacGyver alum Lance Gross can be starring within the sequence finale in a storyline that needs to be action-packed. The spinoff-worthy storyline will even characteristic the star of the unique star of Walker, Texas Ranger himself – motion icon Chuck Norris.
What is going to occur to Meaghan Rath’s Tani on Hawaii 5-0? Will her pilot get picked up? There’s a lot to remain tuned for. If it will get picked up, it will likely be fascinating to see how Jury Obligation continues its storyline past a single episode. Jury obligation doesn’t final ceaselessly. Keep tuned!
New episodes of Hawaii 5-0 air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The sequence finale airs on April 3. Within the wake of shedding the long-running procedural, you’ll want to take a look at this winter and spring’s premieres to assist.
