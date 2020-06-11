Hawaii’s ‘Kapaemahu’ Takes Home Top Animayo Prize, Qualifies for Oscars – Variety

Hawaiian quick “Kapaemahu” took house the 15th Animayo Gran Canaria Worldwide Grand Jury Award, which included a money prize of €3,000 ($3,400) and the possibility to vie for the Academy Award’s quick checklist of qualifying animated shorts.

Written, directed and produced by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson, “Kapaemahu” means stones of life in native Hawaiian and narrates the legend about 4 dual-spirit people who introduced the therapeutic arts of Tahiti to Hawaii, vesting their powers on 4 big rocks, nonetheless revered to this present day.

The worldwide jury, led by Claus Toksvig, the Danish animation producer of Annecy viewers prize winner “Music of the Sea,” bestowed a slew of prizes to works from everywhere in the world. Animayo obtained greater than 1,600 submissions, of which 67 have been chosen to compete.

For the primary time, a particular point out for finest sound design was awarded, which went to Konstantin Bronzit and his quick movie “He Can’t Dwell With out Cosmos.” Finest 2D winner, “The Tiger Who Got here to Tea,” had a noteworthy soundtrack composed by Britain’s Robbie Williams.

Going 100% on-line for the primary time due to the Covid-19 pandemic was a boon for the pageant, which encompasses animation, VFX and video gaming. Animayo has reported a last tally of 35,000 members and 22,000 new registrants.

“We by no means imagined that with an issue as large as this pandemic, we’d discover this artistic and avant-garde resolution with which our pageant turned much more worldwide,” stated Animayo founder-director Damian Perea.

57 professional visitors from 14 international locations gave 15 grasp lessons, and took part in eight panel discussions and two debates. The panels and debates have been hosted on Teooh, a brand new avatar-based digital occasion platform that enabled members to ask questions of the panel and community in the identical digital house. Masterclasses streamed on the pageant’s YouTube channel.

Animayo additionally hosted the inaugural On-line Reverse Commerce Mission between Canada and the Canary Islands on Might 27 and 28 the place some 25 producers, unbiased administrators and studios from the animation, VFX and online game sectors participated in a digital convention and networked through the Teooh platform.

June 30 is the deadline for functions to the elevated Animayo Expertise Scholarship fund of €500,000 ($567,000). An in-person Animayo will happen within the fall.

The Tiger Who Got here to Tea

Credit score: Animayo

Profitable Worldwide Shorts:

Finest 2D

“The Tiger Who Got here to Tea,” Judith Kerr, Robin Shaw, Lupus Movies, Joanna Harrison (UK)

Finest Scholar Brief

“Wings” Casey McDonald (US)

Finest Inventive Course

“Wade,” Upamanyu Bhattacharyya, Kalp Sanghvi (India)

Finest 3D

“Maestro,” Colectivo Illogic (France)

Finest Visible Results

“400 MPH,” Paul-Eugène Dannaud, Julia Chaix, Lorraine Desserre, Alice Lefort, Natacha Pianeti, Quentin Tireloque (France)

Finest Script

“Avarya,” Gökalp Gönen (Turkey)

Finest Cease Movement

“Uzi” (Ties), Dina Velikovskaya (Germany, Russia)

Finest Brief, Humor

“Thoughts My Thoughts,” Ground Adams (Holland, Belgium)

Finest Brief for Kids

“The Most Magnificent Factor,” Ashley Spires, John van Bruggen (Canada)

Social Consciousness

“The Workplace of Lacking Kids,” Michael Schiller (US)

Finest Love Story

“Widdershins,” Simon P. Biggs (Scotland)