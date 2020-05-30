Hawkeye: 9 Major Questions We Still Have About The Disney+ Series

Given his affiliation with The Avengers, we’d get transient cameos from a number of of this trusted co-workers. Or maybe we’ll see appearances from The Falcon or another pleasant MCU faces. However right now, it hasn’t been confirmed if Hawkeye is predicted to be linked to the occasions of another MCU motion pictures or reveals immediately. Or if, much like Moon Knight or She-Hulk (presumably), it’s going to be extra of a standalone sequence, focusing primarily on our title character and his future apprentice.

With no affirmation both approach, we may presumably anticipate a number of shock cameos, however it’s arduous to say for sure. The man would not seem to be the kind of one that makes a lot of mates. Subsequently, it would not be surprising if we did not see too many different MCU characters on this upcoming sequence. However will we possibly get to see a number of villains? Presumably. Or presumably not.