Hawkeye: 9 Major Questions We Still Have About The Disney+ Series

Following final summer time’s Spider-Man: Far From Residence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is on the brink of Section 4. Along with motion pictures like Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Physician Unusual and the Multiverse of Insanity, to call a number of, this section will even introduce quite a lot of MCU-related Disney+ sequence, together with Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye. Whereas we must always anticipate to see most of those reveals within the close to future, what can we anticipate from Hawkeye? Listed here are some questions now we have about this new streaming sequence.
Why Is Hawkeye A Disney+ Present As an alternative Of A Film?
Initially, at one level down the highway, Hawkeye was set to be a film. Ideally, the idea of a Hawkeye film might sound unusual, however should you bought a smaller, extra intimate narrative and a pointy director on-board, I believe it would work. Alas, these plans have been scrapped every time producer Kevin Feige determined to make Hawkeye a Disney+ sequence as an alternative, which Renner was on-board with (even regardless of his busy schedule on the time). Since we do not know quite a bit about Hawkeye aside from the premise, which reportedly includes the title character coaching Kate Bishop to take over the Hawkeye reigns, what makes this premise sound extra show-worthy than movie-worthy?
The story sounds remoted from different MCU-related occasions, which suggests that it will be a tighter, extra compact story. Subsequently, what makes Hawkeye value a number of half-hour/hour-long episodes as an alternative of a two-hour runtime?
Is Hailee Steinfeld Enjoying Kate Bishop In Disney+’s Hawkeye?
Only a few months after Disney and Marvel introduced their plans to make Hawkeye, information reviews claimed Hailee Steinfeld was in talks to affix the brand new sequence as Kate Bishop, the sharp-shooting markswoman who turns into Clint Barton’s successor and finally adopts the position of Hawkeye in future iterations of The Avengers. Definitely, that was an intriguing position — one which presumably paves the best way for Steinfeld’s expansive presence in future Marvel motion pictures and reveals. However when progress stalled on Hawkeye, it turned unclear if Steinfeld was nonetheless concerned. Throughout the promotional rounds for AppleTV+’s Dickinson, when Steinfeld was requested about this Disney+ streaming sequence, the actress admitted that it was “not one thing that was essentially taking place,” including that “we’ll wait and discover out” what occurs. This casts critical doubts about both the present’s future or her position in it.
Granted, it is potential Hailee Steinfeld is referring solely to her involvement in Hawkeye. Given the obscure response, it is unclear if the Oscar-nominated actress is implying that she may not be concerned resulting from its heavy dedication, or presumably as a result of this position conflicts with a few of her different tasks, together with Dickinson, or if this Disney+ present has confronted critical setbacks and he or she’s uncertain if it is nonetheless taking place at this level. Both approach, Steinfeld may not be taking part in Kate Bishop in spite of everything. Does this imply the position may be open or is it simply not taking place in any respect? Finally, your guess is at good as ours. Although it is potential Hawkeye‘s reported delays may very well be in place to accommodate Steinfeld’s ever-busy schedule, whereas additionally determining another particulars.
Is Linda Cardellini Anticipated To Star in Hawkeye?
Shortly earlier than Avengers: Age of Ultron was launched, it was revealed that Linda Cardellini was forged in a mysterious position. Upon the film’s launch, it was revealed that Cardellini performs Laura Barton, the spouse of Clint Barton and the mom of their kids. It wasn’t a considerable position, designating the proficient, undervalued actress to one more spouse position, however it allowed Cardellini to play an element on this ever-growing MCU. Whereas she was one of many characters who disappeared throughout The Snap in Avengers: Endgame, she returned as soon as extra by the top, which helped Hawkeye discover peace after years of agony. (Here is hoping she likes his haircut and tattoos!) Subsequently, ought to we anticipate to see Cardellini in Hawkeye? It is not confirmed if she’ll star, and we all know she’s at the moment starring in Netflix’s Useless to Me, which simply aired its second season, however it’d solely be honest if she did, proper? Let’s give Linda Cardellini her due within the MCU!
Will Black Widow Seem In Hawkeye?
In Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye and Black Widow journey to Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone. In doing so, a sacrifice should be made. Each of them are keen to make the leap, however it’s Black Widow who in the end dies in order that Hawkeye can get the stone. Whereas The Avengers have been in a position to defeat Thanos for good, it got here at a pair grave prices — notably the lack of Iron Man and Black Widow. Whereas all of the characters have been proven grieving the lack of Tony Stark, Black Widow’s demise wasn’t given the identical remedy, past a touching scene between Clint and Wanda by the river. Significantly with Hawkeye being there when Black Widow sacrificed her life, will Marvel use Hawkeye to permit Scarlett Johannson to return — both in flashbacks or in spirit? It might make some sense, as Hawkeye is probably going nonetheless grieving from her dying.
Moreover Black Widow popping out later this yr, Scarlett Johannson’s future within the MCU is left unsure with the dying of her character. Provided that she has her personal film popping out quickly, even when it is a prequel, there’s an opportunity that she may nonetheless come again for flashbacks and different appearances in future MCU reveals or movies. If there was one present particularly the place we may anticipate a short return from Johannson as Black Widow, it is Hawkeye.
Will Any Different Established Marvel Heroes Or Villains Seem In Hawkeye?
As a personality, Hawkeye would not sometimes affiliate with too many individuals outdoors of The Avengers. Except his uncredited cameo in Thor and his supporting position in Captain America: Civil Struggle (which was mainly Avengers 2.5 anyway), Renner’s arrow-slinging character would not seem in different non-Avengers motion pictures. He is additionally not particularly good buddies along with his fellow world-savers (moreover Black Widow). Pleasant, positive, however not chummy. As Avengers: Age of Ultron established, Clint Barton is primarily a household man outdoors of labor. He does his half to avoid wasting the world, however then Hawkeye goes dwelling to his spouse and youngsters. It is a easy life, so far as being an Avenger goes. So, does that cancel out the prospect of seeing different Marvel characters in Hawkeye?
Given his affiliation with The Avengers, we’d get transient cameos from a number of of this trusted co-workers. Or maybe we’ll see appearances from The Falcon or another pleasant MCU faces. However right now, it hasn’t been confirmed if Hawkeye is predicted to be linked to the occasions of another MCU motion pictures or reveals immediately. Or if, much like Moon Knight or She-Hulk (presumably), it’s going to be extra of a standalone sequence, focusing primarily on our title character and his future apprentice.
With no affirmation both approach, we may presumably anticipate a number of shock cameos, however it’s arduous to say for sure. The man would not seem to be the kind of one that makes a lot of mates. Subsequently, it would not be surprising if we did not see too many different MCU characters on this upcoming sequence. However will we possibly get to see a number of villains? Presumably. Or presumably not.
Will Hawkeye Be Related To Different Disney+ MCU Exhibits?
Moreover, it is unclear if the occasions of Hawkeye can be interconnected with any of the opposite upcoming MCU Disney+ reveals. Whereas Disney has made it clear that these reveals are firmly interloped with Marvel’s Section 4, that does not imply Hawkeye’s story can be crucial to the way forward for the franchise. Positive, it would tie up his journey and finally permit him to cross the torch over to Kate Bishop, who would then be capable of assume the position of Hawkeye in future Avengers motion pictures/reveals, however will these occasions join with, say, WandaVision or The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? The jury remains to be on the market. It is potential that it would simply be a standalone sequence, or it may be extra necessary than we notice. Finally, with so few particulars identified about this upcoming streaming sequence, both possibility is feasible at this level.
When Will Hawkeye Begin Filming?
Just like Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye is predicted to be launched someday in 2022. Subsequently, there’s a bit of little bit of wiggle room relating to its manufacturing begin date — even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The streaming sequence is presumably nonetheless within the writing section, which implies there are some steps left to go earlier than cameras roll. However when ought to we anticipated Hawkeye to begin taking pictures? It’s going to be a minute or two earlier than it occurs. It’s unclear when any Hollywood manufacturing will begin up and/or proceed, so this query is probably extra basic than most. But when we will anticipate issues to get near semi-normal within the subsequent few months, it would not be out-of-the-question to see taking pictures start in late fall to satisfy its currently-unspecified 2022 launch. However will that occur? Or will manufacturing nonetheless be delayed?
When Will Hawkeye Premiere On Disney+?
This leads us to our subsequent query. With progress on Hawkeye probably stalled, ought to Marvel followers nonetheless anticipate to see the present premiere on Disney+ in 2022? Or will it take a bit of longer, if it is not delayed indefinitely? The latter is one thing that is been speculated on in current months. Whereas there was an opportunity that Hawkeye would premiere in 2021 with Loki, What If, and Ms. Marvel, these plans have modified. In April, a press launch from Disney+ France (through Comedian E book Sources) revealed that Loki and What If will debut in 2021, whereas Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are at the moment scheduled for 2022 alongside Moon Knight and She-Hulk. Provided that the manufacturing dates for Marvel productions have shifted a complete yr, the schedule will even replicate that. As a result of this cinematic universe relies on the assorted occasions of every particular person installment, every thing’s in a state of flux.
Will Hawkeye Be The Final Time We See Clint Barton?
All through his time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye has by no means taken the middle stage. He made his first MCU look with a short cameo in 2011’s Thor, however it wasn’t till 2012’s The Avengers that audiences have been formally launched to the arrow-slinging character. However he nonetheless solely had a supporting position. Regardless that Jeremy Renner bought extra screen-time in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil Struggle, and Avengers: Endgame, respectively, this Disney+ sequence is the primary time Hawkeye performs a lead in an MCU manufacturing — regardless of his prominence in Avengers motion pictures. Does that imply Hawkeye’s journey ends right here? With the announcement of this streaming sequence, one is left to surprise if Hawkeye will arrange Clint Barton’s exit, with Renner anticipated to step away from his arrows and bid farewell to his reoccurring bow-slinging grasp marksman.
If Clint Burton is lastly getting his personal starring car, notably after a extra outstanding position in Avengers: Endgame, it’d make sense if Marvel used this chance to let Jeremy Renner’s character say his goodbye earlier than exiting the MCU. Whereas he by no means had the identical prominence of his fellow Avengers, together with Iron Man, Captain America, or Black Widow, Hawkeye was a core member of the super-heroic crew. Giving Hawkeye his personal present to wrap up his story and permit him to coach his apprentice is sensible, notably with Iron Man and Captain America concluding their tales in Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow anticipated to exit the superhero franchise after this yr’s prequel. Thor 4 will in all probability present closure for its titular character too. Except The Hulk/Bruce Banner, each Avenger has their tidy items in retailer— together with Hawkeye, presumably, with this Disney+ sequence.
There are extra matters value exploring with Hawkeye’s upcoming present (Will his mohawk(eye) return?), however what are some questions you may have about this Disney+ sequence? Tell us within the feedback!
