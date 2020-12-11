Hayden Christensen Returns as Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Spinoff

Darth Vader is returning to a galaxy far, far-off. President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy introduced on the Disney Traders Day that the “Star Wars” prequel star Hayden Christensen will reprise his function as Darth Vader for the Obi-Wan spinoff collection.

The Obi-Wan collection, starring Ewan McGregor (who performed the beloved Jedi in prequel movies) will air on Disney Plus. Based on Lucasfilm, the new collection begins 10 years after the dramatic occasions of “Revenge of the Sith.” Extra actors becoming a member of the collection embrace Genevieve O’Reilly (who will seem as “Star Wars” legacy character Mon Mothma), Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Adria Arjona. Followers will do not forget that “Revenge of the Sith” noticed Anakin Skywalker remodel from padawan to sith lord Darth Vader. Whether or not we’ll get to see Christensen with out the all essential Vader masks stays to be seen. Nonetheless the character’s evil ascent into terrifying villain of the Empire has been chronicled by a number of “Star Wars” comics, and we acquired a glimpse of his energy in “Rogue One” (to not point out his journey within the authentic movies).

Earlier this 12 months, Selection broke the information that author Joby Harold had been introduced on to script the collection, taking up for Hossein Amini, who left the venture again in January. Harold additionally wrote for Zack Snyder’s “Military of the Useless” movie and labored on WGN America drama collection “Underground” and the Netflix collection “Spinning Out.”

Kennedy additionally introduced that the collection would start filming in 2021.

The news-packed convention additionally introduced, the “Andor” spinoff starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from “Rogue One,” an Ashoka Tano spinoff and a “Rangers of the New Republic,” collection each from “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau and longtime “Star Wars” creator and govt producer Dave Filoni. Full “Star Wars” Disney Investor Day breakdown right here.