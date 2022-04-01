Hayden Christensen Talks What It is Like To Play Darth Vader Once more 17 Years Later: ‘Surreal’

Hayden Christensen has known as “nice honor“so to put at the Darth Vader swimsuit once more within the upcoming Disney+ collection Obi-Wan Kenobi, describing the enjoy as “surreal” and one “distinctive alternative.”

Just about 20 years have handed since Christensen first donned the swimsuit of the notorious villain on the climax of Celebrity Wars: Revenge of the Sith, however the actor is worked up to reprise the position as soon as once more.

“This can be a nice honor to position on that swimsuit.”, dijo Christensen a EW. “And he was once in reality excited to get to play Darth Vader at this level within the timeline as it felt like a herbal continuation of his adventure with the nature. And that was once very significant to me“.

Hayden Christensen too turns out satisfied to be again all the way through a length of renewed pastime within the Celebrity Wars franchise. “Probably the most issues I appreciated highest concerning the Celebrity Wars initiatives is the shared enthusiasm”, mentioned. “That everybody is in reality excited to be there. You are feeling that power, and that is the reason one thing in reality particular.“.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is ready ten years after Revenge of the Sith and specializes in the determine of the Jedi that provides the collection its title (performed once more by way of Ewan McGregor) all the way through his length of exile on Tatooine, the place he’s gazing over a tender Luke Skywalker. With such a lot of returning characters and a focal point on a formative length within the Celebrity Wars canon, Christensen is aware of that there are lots of questions surrounding the brand new collection. Alternatively, he refused to supply many vital main points.

“I do not know what I will percentage in relation to in the back of the scenes stuff as a result of I don’t believe they would like me to mention an excessive amount of. However I will say that the primary time I noticed Ewan as Obi-Wan once more, it was once an excessively particular second for me and person who I can bear in mind for an extended, very long time.Christensen mentioned.

The primary episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was once at the start going to premiere on Might 25, however Disney has driven the premiere again a few days. It’s going to now premiere with its first two episodes on Might 27 on Disney+.