Hayley Williams Is Still Fighting A Lung Infection, So Paramore Has To Cancel The Rest Of Their Tour Dates:

The pop-punk band Paramore was forced to cancel the rest of their This Is Why tour dates because lead singer Hayley Williams got a lung infection.

Williams posted the news on the band’s Instagram account on Thursday, saying, “After my lung infection caused ourselves to cancel four shows, I thought a week off from performing as well as a strict medicine schedule would help my body heal enough to finish this tour strong.”

Last Month Paramore Postponed Shows Within San Francisco:

Last month, Paramore had to postpone shows within San Francisco, Seattle, as well as Oregon because “illness occurred within the touring party.”

The band then went back on tour in San Francisco earlier this week, but after Wednesday’s show within Seattle, they decided to put off the last two shows so Williams could concentrate upon her health.

“I’ve done everything that I can to combat this infection so that we don’t have to let anyone down with more postponements as well as cancellations,” the lead singer of the band said in her message.

After Talking To Doctor The Lead Singer Came To A Conclusion That They Have To Cancel The Tour:

“After struggling via the past few shows as well as talking to my doctor, we’ve come to the sad conclusion that we don’t want to keep going to put on an excellent performance for you all.”

Williams also said that she posed a risk for “long-term damage” as well as needed to “pay attention to my body.”

The Singer Apologies To Everyone Who Is So Patient With Them When They Changed Travel Plans:

The singer said, “We are sorry to everyone who was so patient alongside us when we moved these and possibly changed travel plans so you could still come out.” “I can’t keep going like this. I’m sure this is bad news for everyone. Thank you a lot for all the help you’ve given us.”

In an official statement released Thursday, Williams said, “After my lung virus forced ourselves to postpone four shows, I believed that a week off from performing as well as a strict medicine schedule would help my body heal enough to finish this tour strong.”

I’ve been trying everything I can to combat this sickness so that we don’t have to tell more people about delays and postponements.

The singer stated that after “having trouble” to perform as well as talking to her doctor, they decided that her sickness was “past the point of wanting to push via to put upon an excellent performance for all of you.”

Fans Were Beginning To Line Up For The Portland Event When The Statement From Singer Came:

In another note shared to Williams’ stories on Instagram, the singer said that fans were beginning to queue up for the Portland event when the choice to cancel was made.

The “Misery Business” singer wrote, “I know a few of you are already camping in Portland, so I was hoping to get the word out there.” “I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has brought about for some of you.”

Who Bought The Tickets They Get Refund Automatically:

According to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum website, people who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will get their money back automatically, while people who bought tickets through other means can get their money back where they bought them.”

This year, Paramore will be performing over thirty shows in North America. The tour is likely to start up again this fall with six shows across Australia as well as New Zealand.

The Bad News Was That Her Lungs Are Not Healing Fast Enough To Keep Up:

After her show on Wednesday, Williams also used her Instagram story to give more information. She wrote, “My lungs are simply not healing fast enough to keep up. Tonight, things got a little scary.”

Portland on August 10 as well as Salt Lake City upon August 13 are two of the affected shows. The band also said that you can get a refund where you bought the ticket.