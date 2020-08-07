Hazanavicius, Bejo, Franco, Panh to Deliver Sarajevo Masterclasses

Director Michel Hazanavicius and actress Bérénice Bejo, Oscar winner and Oscar nominee respectively for “The Artist,” will current particular person Masterclasses on the 26th Sarajevo Movie Competition this yr. Additionally delivering Masterclasses are administrators Michel Franco and Rithy Panh.

The Masterclasses, which like the remainder of the pageant are working on-line through ondemand.sff.ban, are organized in cooperation with Selection, and can be accessible worldwide through the Selection Streaming Room.

Hazanavicius shot his first feature-length movie, “Mes Amis,” in 1999. In 2006, he directed his second function, “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies,” after which, three years later, “OSS 17: Misplaced in Rio.”

In 2011, he made “The Artist,” the silent, black-and-white movie starring Bejo and Jean Dujardin, which gained 5 Academy Awards in 2012, together with finest movie, director and actor for Dujardin, whereas Bejo was an Oscar nominee for supporting actress.

The movie premiered at Cannes, as did Hazanavicius’ “The Gamers” and “Redoubtable.”

Bejo, certainly one of France’s main actresses, began her profession in 1998 with Abdelkrim Bahlo’s “Les Soeurs Hamlet.” In 2000, Gérard Jugnot gave Bejo her first lead position in “Most Promising Younger Actress.” After that she acted within the U.S. manufacturing “A Knight’s Story,” alongside Heath Ledger, in 2001.

On her return to France, Bejo labored with administrators like Laurent Bouhnik and Marie-France Pisier. Bejo additionally acted in Hazanavicius’ 2006 comedy “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies.”

Bejo gained finest actress at Cannes in 2013 for Asghar Farhadi’s “The Previous.”

Additional current roles embody movies like Joachim Lafosse’s “After Love,” Tran-Anh Hung’s “Eternity,” Marco Bellocchio’s “Candy Goals,” Ken Scott’s “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,” Pablo Trapero’s “La Quietud” and Fred Cavayé’s “The Sport.”

She simply completed taking pictures Tom Shoval’s “Shake Your Cares Away” and Sergio Castellitto’s “Un Drago a Forma Di Nuvola.”

Franco’s debut function, “Daniel and Ana,” was chosen for the Un Sure Regard part of Cannes. He has gained essential popularity of “After Lucia,” which gained the award for finest movie in Un Sure Regard in 2012, and “Continual,” which took the screenplay award at Cannes in 2015.

Franco produced Gabriel Ripstein’s “600 Miles,” winner of the primary function award on the Berlin Movie Competition in 2015, and Lorenzo Vigas’ “From Afar,” which took the Golden Lion on the Venice Movie Competition in 2015.

His newest movie, “April’s Daughter,” was chosen for Un Sure Regard in 2017, the place it gained the Jury Prize.

By his firm Lucia Movies, Franco is creating a number of feature-length movies and tv initiatives.

Panh fled the Khmer Rouge dictatorship in Cambodia and got here to Paris in 1980, the place he studied at La Fémis. His 2003 documentary “S21: The Khmer Rouge Killing Machine” addressed the Khmer Rouge’s coverage of systematic extermination between 1975 and 1979. He’s co-founder of the Centre Bophana, which is devoted to archiving Cambodian movie heritage. His 2013 documentary movie “The Lacking Image” was screened within the Un Sure Regard part on the 2013 Cannes Movie Competition, the place it gained the highest prize.