Hazard’s irresponsible behavior with Toni Kroos’ 8-year-old son: he gave him champagne to drink at the Real Madrid celebrations

The Real Madrid champion of the Champions League this Saturday after beating the Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France with a goal from Vinicius Jr at 59 minutes and raised his fourteenth trophy in this competition, the most important in Europe.

those of Carlo Ancelotti They had to go through an extremely complicated tournament where they beat teams like the PSG (With Lionel Messi, Mbappé, Neymar and company) in the round of 16, at Chelsea (Defender of the title) in quarters and at Manchester City (Premier League Champion) in the semi-finals.

As expected, once the victory was consummated, the entire merengue squad celebrated both on the field and in the locker rooms and it was there that an unusual situation arose when Eden Hazard tried to give Toni Kroos’ son champagne.

Kroos celebrated the title with his family (Reuters)

In the images, which went viral through social networks, the former Chelsea footballer could be seen with a bottle of champagne in his hand. In a moment, clouded with joy, saw Leon Kroos celebrating with them and wanted to treat him to some of the drink.

The eight-year-old stood next to him and opened his mouth to receive a drink from the Belgian’s hands. Neverthelesshis father quickly interceded to stop his partner and run his son from the scene. Before the boy left the plane, the recording showed when the midfielder gave him a disapproving gesture.

In addition to Leon, the eldest, Toni and Jessica Kroos are parents of Amelie whom they had in 2016 (5 years) and Fin in 2019 (3 ​​years).

Toni Kroos raised the Champions trophy again after beating Liverpool (Reuters)

Beyond this striking detail, the Real Madrid celebrations took place as normal inside the Stade de France facilities. Subsequently, the squad undertook the return to Madrid on Saturday morning and This Sunday they will celebrate with their family at the emblematic Cibeles fountain.

As they did after winning the last league title, the players and the coaching staff will present themselves in the historic square around eight o’clock at night. There they will remain celebrating with their fans for 30 or 40 minutes until embarking again on the open-top bus trip to the stadium, where a party will take place inside the Santiago Bernabéu.

The show that will take place inside the White House will have a security device of up to 459 agentsin addition to interposition vehicles and exhaustive controls on income, detailed the Spanish news agency Antenna 3.

