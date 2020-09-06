Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah opened to general public 6 months after Covid-19 outbreak, see new guidelines before you know

new Delhi: Due to Corona epidemic, religious places as well as public places were kept closed for the last 6 months. But, after the process of unlocking has been started in the country, now the phase of opening of religious places has also started. In such a situation, Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah of Delhi, which was closed for the last 6 months, has also been opened to the general public from today. Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: Corona broke all records – For the first time more than 90 thousand patients came in front, death toll crossed 70 thousand

However, due to the epidemic, strict rules are being taken regarding all the rules like social distancing and wearing masks in the dargah. In order to strictly follow the social distancing and other rules in the dargah, markings have been made at different places in the dargah.

Along with this, a sanitizing machine has also been arranged in the dargah. The management has decided to open the Nizamuddin Dargah for the general public from 5 am to 10 am. Significantly, in March, the headquarters of Tabligi Jamaat came out as a hotspot of Corona, after which the surrounding areas were declared as Containment Zone. After declaring these areas as Containment Zones, now the Dargah has been opened after 6 months.