HB Entertainment Announces Ku Hye Sun’s Contract Termination On Condition Of Compensation For Damages + She Responds

HB Entertainment has made an announcement relating to Ku Hye Sun’s request for the termination of her contract with the company.

Ku Hye Solar signed together with her husband Ahn Jae Hyun’s company HB Entertainment in June 2019. Following the information final August of Ku Hye Solar and Ahn Jae Hyun’s divorce plans, Ku Hye Solar shared her want to finish her contract with their company.

Hi there. That is HB Entertainment.

We’re writing to tell you that our firm’s unique contract with Ku Hye Solar has been terminated.

Ku Hye Solar has requested our firm for the termination of her unique contract, and on September 11, 2019, she filed an utility for arbitration with the Korean Industrial Arbitration Board.

HB Entertainment determined that we might now not proceed to keep up our relationship together with her as an actress beneath our company on account of her breach of contract and our lack of belief in Ku Hye Solar, and so we filed a counter utility to acquire compensation for damages.

In keeping with the arbitral award on April 21, 2020, the claims made by Ku Hye Solar of causes imputable to the corporate and causes for termination weren’t accepted, and the termination of her contract was accepted topic to Ku Hye Solar paying HB Entertainment for mounted damages.

We ask on your understanding as we can not present particulars in regards to the arbitration for the reason that course of was carried out in non-public.

HB Entertainment was not in a position to point out the dispute with our company’s actor when the arbitration was ongoing, and we’re informing you of this reality after the arbitral award, which is as efficient as a remaining ruling, has been shared.

Social media posts and malicious feedback which might be primarily based on false details about this case are topic to prison punishment.

Thanks.