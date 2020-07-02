HBO Announces ‘Lovecraft Nation’ Premiere Date – Variety

In at present’s TV Information Roundup, HBO introduced the premiere date for “Lovecraft Nation,” and Tubi introduced it should add 30 seasons of Bob Ross’ “The Pleasure of Portray” to its streaming library.

DATES

HBO has introduced its upcoming drama collection “Lovecraft Nation” will debut on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. and be out there to observe on HBO Max after airing. Primarily based on the novel of the identical identify by Matt Ruff, the collection follows two childhood buddies journey throughout a monster-packed 1950s Jim Crow America seeking a lacking father. The collection comes from afemme, Inc., Unhealthy Robotic Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Misha Inexperienced, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Invoice Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller function government producers.

CBS All Entry has introduced its new animated comedy collection “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” will premiere on the streamer on Aug. 6. New episodes of the collection will probably be out there to stream weekly on Thursdays. The collection follows the assist crew on the decrease deck of certainly one of Starfleet’s least essential ships. “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Leisure’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz function government producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Secret Hideout’s Aaron Baiers serves as a co-executive producer.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has launched the trailer for its upcoming documentary “The Go-Go’s,” which chronicles the primary all-female band to carry out and write their very own songs and climb to No. 1 on album charts. The documentary will premiere on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles function government producers. “The Go-Go’s” comes from Polygram, Common Music Publishing Group, Positive Level Movies and Fadoo Productions. Watch the trailer beneath.

DEVELOPMENT

Applause Leisure is growing an unique, multi-season collection titled “Seeker” with strategic companions Gurinder Chadha and Sunder Aaron and in collaboration with Bend It Movies & TV and the US and India-based Locomotive International Inc. The collection will comply with the journey of a small village Guru’s rise to worldwide prominence.

PROGRAMMING

Turner Class Films will rejoice the life and profession of the late Carl Reiner with a tribute on July 28 starting at eight p.m. The schedule consists of back-to-back screenings of “Enter Laughing,” “All of Me,” “The Comedian,” “The place’s Poppa?” and “Oh, God!” Watch a brief trailer for the marathon beneath.

Tubi has introduced it should deliver 30 seasons of Bob Ross’ “The Pleasure of Portray” to the streamer by the finish of July. The collection will probably be out there to observe without spending a dime with advertisements on the streamer’s Docurama Channel.

SPECIALS

CBS will honor the reminiscence of the late Carl Reiner by airing “The Dick Van Dyke Present – Now in Dwelling Coloration! A Particular Tribute to Carl Reiner,” a one-hour particular that includes two episodes of the basic sitcom. As collection creator and co-star, Reiner personally supervised the unique colorization of the episodes. The particular will air on July 3 at eight p.m.

Hint Beaulieu and Frank Conniff of “Thriller Science Theater 3000” have introduced a livestream screening of Ed Wooden’s “Glen or Glenda” on July 21 at eight p.m. “The Mads Are Again: Glen or Glenda” will broadcast dwell by way of a non-public YouTube hyperlink despatched to ticket purchasers. Tickets at the moment are on sale for $10. All proceeds will profit NAACP Empowerment packages.

PODCASTS

Marc Smerling and Sony Music Leisure have introduced a partnership to develop a slate of unique programming by way of Smerling’s Reality Media. The 2 will develop the general variety of collection produced by the podcast community, starting with the premiere of TV docuseries “A Wilderness of Error” on FX later this yr.

DEALS

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with host and commentator Bomani Jones. Jones will proceed to guide the podcast “The Proper Time with Bomani Jones” twice weekly. He will even play a big function on “Extremely Questionable” alongside Dan Le Batard and proceed serving as a key contributor throughout ESPN’s tv studio lineup.

INITIATIVES

Fuse Media has launched “Be Heard. Be Change.” It’s the newest iteration of its call-to-action initiative that launched earlier this yr. This marketing campaign will characteristic Stacey Abrams, a member of the board of advisors for Local weather Energy 2020 and founding father of Honest Combat and the Southern Financial Development Mission. Beginning July 5, a collection of 30-second vignettes that includes Abrams will air throughout Fuse Media platforms. Viewers will probably be invited to talk out towards local weather change.