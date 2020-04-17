HBO Announces ‘Perry Mason’ Premiere Date (Watch) – Variety

In at this time’s TV Information Roundup, HBO introduced the premiere date for its reboot of “Perry Mason,” and Fox Leisure introduced a weekly speak present to accompany its Animation Domination Sunday block.

DATES

HBO has introduced that its upcoming reboot of “Perry Mason” will premiere on June 21 at 9 p.m. The collection follows prison protection lawyer Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) as he ventures into the prison underbelly of Los Angeles throughout the Nice Despair. The collection is government produced by Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten. Aida Rodgers serves as co-executive producer. HBO launched the announcement alongside a brand new teaser, which might be watched under.

PBS has introduced that the two-part docuseries “And She Might Be Subsequent” will premiere on the community and at pov.org in June. The documentary is a part of the community’s summer season “Trailblazers” initiative, celebrating the centennial of girls’s suffrage. The documentary collection follows people on the coronary heart of the motion behind the New American Majority, together with Stacey Abrams, Bushra Amiwala, Maria Elena Durazo, Veronica Escobar, Lucy McBath, Rashida Tlaib and Nse Ufot, government director of the New Georgia Venture. The collection is government produced by Ava DuVernay, Justine Nagan and Chris White and directed by Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has launched the trailer for “Dummy,” an upcoming comedy about an aspiring author (Anna Kendrick) befriending her boyfriend’s (Donal Logue) speaking intercourse doll (voiced by Meredith Hagner). “Dummy” comes from Wiip. Cody Heller serves as collection creator and author. Tricia Brock serves as collection director. Kendrick, Heller and Brock function government producers. The collection premieres on the cell platform on April 20. Watch the trailer under.

SPECIALS

Fox Leisure and social broadcasting platform Caffeine have introduced a partnership to launch “The Anidom Past Present,” a reside and interactive program hosted by Andy Richter devoted to Fox’s Sunday block Animation Domination. The hour-long program premieres April 19 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and options episode recaps and interviews with solid and crew of “The Simpsons,” “Household Man,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Bless the Harts,” “Duncanville” and extra. It would air new episodes each Sunday over the subsequent 5 weeks, till the tip of the published season.

INITIATIVES

The solid of the Fox animated collection “Duncanville” will carry out a reside desk learn of the pilot episode to profit Feeding America because the coronavirus pandemic continues to throttle the economic system. Feeding America is a hunger-relief charity that helps 40 million People yearly. The desk learn will stream on the Animation Domination YouTube channel April 17 at Three p.m. PT. “Duncanville” co-creators and government producers Amy Poehler, Mike Scully and Julie Scully will participate, together with collection solid members Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester and Pleasure Osmanski.

RATINGS

A brand new episode of Nickelodeon’s “Hazard Power” set a document in Stay+Three good points throughout its April 11 eight p.m. slot, posting a collection excessive +65% improve with youngsters 6-11(3.3/425,000) versus its Stay+Identical Day efficiency (2.0/250,000) and drew 646,000 complete viewers.