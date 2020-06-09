HBO Announces ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ Premiere Date – Variety

In in the present day’s TV Information Roundup, HBO introduced the premiere date for its documentary “Welcome to Chechnya,” and Showtime introduced it’s creating a brand new documentary primarily based on the most important and deadliest jail rebellion in American historical past.

DATES

HBO has introduced its upcoming comedy particular “Entre Nos: The Winners” will debut on June 19 at 9:30 p.m. The half-hour particular options the winners of the “Latinos Stand-Up!” competitors – Mark Viera and Alex Carabaño – performing for a reside viewers. Watch a trailer for the particular beneath.

HBO has introduced its upcoming documentary “Welcome to Chechnya” will debut on June 30 at 10 p.m. The movie follows the harmful work of activists within the Russian republic of Chechnya as they fight the nation’s anti-LGBTQ torture marketing campaign. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller function government producers. Watch a trailer for the documentary beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime Documentary Movies has introduced “Attica,” a brand new characteristic detailing the most important and deadliest jail rise up in American historical past and its crosscurrents of politics, race, energy and punishment. The movie will premiere in 2021. “Attica” comes from Firefight Movies and Matter Studios. Stanley Nelson (“Freedom Riders,” “The Homicide of Emmett Until”) directs.

SPECIALS

ID has introduced a panel dialogue about police violence, legislation enforcement reform and activism in the US in response to mass protests and activism throughout the nation. “The Homicide of George Floyd: A Nation Responds” will air on June 8 at Eight p.m., main into the worldwide premiere of OWN’s “Personal Highlight: The place Do We Go from Right here.” Panelists embrace MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor, former Baltimore police commissioner Kevin Davis, racial justice legal professional and writer Lurie Favors, Nationwide Coalition of Regulation Enforcement Officers for Justice, Reform and Accountability co-founder Redditt Hudson, and Marketing campaign Zero organizer Deray McKesson. The particular might be simulcast on Fb Watch and YouTube in the course of the community airing. The particular comes from Investigation Discovery by October Movies. Sheun Adelasoye and Tony Harris function government producers, whereas Neil Breakwell and Lorna Thomas function senior government producers.

CBS Information has introduced a particular hosted by Gayle King exploring the nationwide anger over racism and police brutality. “Justice for All” might be simulcast on CBSN and BET on June 9 at 10 p.m. King will interview Christian Cooper, a latest sufferer of a racist incident in Central Park when a white girl referred to as police on him. The particular may also embrace Norah O’Donnell’s interview with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in addition to interviews with U.S. legal professional normal William Barr and senator Mike Lee and different investigative segments on legislation enforcement. Kim Godwin serves as senior government producer, whereas Man Campanile, Judy Tygard, Darius Walker and Mitch Weitzner function government producers.

PODCASTS

Fox Information Media and SiriusXM have expanded their current partnership. The brand new settlement entails all of Fox Information Podcasts’ catalog of authentic programming changing into out there to all Pandora customers. Moreover, a one-hour model of the platform’s every day information digest, “The Fox Information Rundown,” will now air weekday mornings on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, John Oliver and Spike Lee will seem on “The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon,” together with a efficiency by Benne that includes Gus Dapperton; Kerry Washington will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!”; J.J. Watt and Nicole Byer will seem on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers,”and Matthew Macfadyen and Jessie Ware will seem on “The Late Late Present with James Corden.“