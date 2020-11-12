HBO Asia Falls For Taiwan Romance Series ‘Journey of the Ring’

HBO Asia is to start screening its first authentic romantic comedy collection “Journey of the Ring” from mid-December.

Becoming a member of different internationally-targeted reveals made in Taiwan, “Journey of the Ring” is directed by Helmed by Nelson Yeh (“Far And Away,” “Mad King Of Taipei”) and Kitamura Tayoharu (“Working Man,” “Q Series – Love Of Sandstorm”).

The eight-part present is customized from mathematician and creator Lai I-Wei’s romance novel “Ring of the Day,” which tells the tales of totally different {couples} who are available contact with an engagement ring. Manufacturing is by KBRO Media’s Good Picture Co. with the help of Taiwan Ministry of Tradition (Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Trade Improvement) and the Taipei Movie Fee.

The primary two episodes can be uploaded to HBO and HBO Go from Dec. 13, 2020, with the remaining six instalments premiering one after the other on subsequent Sunday evenings.

The collection stars Chris Wang (“Time Traveler,” “Love Household”) as a baseball-loving actuary, and Allison Lin (HBO’s “The World Between Us,”) his free-spirited flight attendant girlfriend. The story begins with a meticulously-planned marriage proposal that goes mistaken when the actuary misplaces the ring on a prepare. The couple re-examine their future and what love means to them as the ring travels by the fingers of different {couples}.

Different solid embrace: Denny Huang (“Redemption,” “You Are the Apple of My Eye”), Hangee Liou (“La Grande Chaumiere Violett,” “Time Traveler”), Solar Ke-Fang (“What She Placed on the Desk,” “Shut Your Eyes Earlier than It’s Darkish”) Lung Shao-Hua (“The Style of Dang-Liang’s Household,” “Taste of Life”), Wang Chuan (“Misplaced Daughter,” “A Story of Troopers”), Helena Hsu (“Parking,” “Fated to Love You”), Liang Cheng-Chun (“A Thousand Goodnights,” “Expensive Ex”), Wang You-Chian (“The Mouse Serves a Visitor Tea,” “The Making of an Abnormal Girl”), Erek Lin (“Starry Starry Evening”), Vicky Huang (“The Love Music,” “I Am Sorry, I Love You”), Bamboo Chen (“Alifu, The Prince/ss,” “The Nice Buddha+”), Janet Hsieh (“Residence,” “Deja Vu”), and Huang Shang-Ho (“Shut Your Eyes Earlier than It’s Darkish,” “Thanatos, Drunk”).

HBO Asia has backed over 20 authentic productions in East and Southeast Asia. Others from Taiwan embrace “Staff” directed by Cheng Fen-Fen and in addition arrange by Kbro, “The Teenage Psychic” and “The World Between Us.”