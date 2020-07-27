HBO Asia Makes Sci-Fi Debut With ‘Dream Raider’

HBO Asia has set “Dream Raider” as its first unique sci-fi fee. The present is an 8-episode Mandarin language sequence, produced in Taiwan.

Set within the close to future, “Dream Raider” incorporates a misfit crew of scientists and cops which might be making an attempt to resolve a felony conspiracy that exploits human consciousness. The sequence opens with detectives investigating a case of lacking ladies and uncovers a mysterious cutting-edge know-how that allows them to enter the dreamscapes of others in quest of the reality.

Directed by Daniel Fu and Simon Hung, the sequence boasts a solid headed by David Wang, Vivian Hsu (“One Final Dance,” “Juliets”), Jason Wang, Weber Yang, Ellen Wu, Wu Ke-Xi (“Nina Wu”), Jun Kunimura (“Kill Invoice vol. 1,” “Minamata”), Aggie Hsieh, Garfield Chung, and Bella Wu.

Produced with the help of the Taipei Movie Fee and the Taipei Cultural Basis, the sequence is government produced by famend Hong Kong-based filmmaker Soi Cheang (director of “The Monkey King 3,” producer of “Double World”).

Beginning on Aug. 16, the brand new present will add new episodes weekly, each Sunday night. “Dream Raider” is the 23rd HBO Asia Unique to premiere since native productions began in 2012. The community has since expanded its repertoire to incorporate English and native language sequence, films and documentaries. Mandarin-language sequence embody the recently-premiered “Staff,” in addition to the earlier “The Teenage Psychic” and “The World Between Us.”

HBO Asia has a footprint that covers 25 international locations and territories. In Asia, its companion channels and companies embody HBO Signature, HBO Household, HBO Hits, Cinemax, Warner TV, HBO On Demand, Chinese language-language on-demand service Ding Ji Ju Chang, and Asian channels, Pink by HBO and Oh!Ok.