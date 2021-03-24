HBO Celebrates Tina Turner Doc With Five Hours of Radio Programming

In celebration of Saturday’s premiere of the Tina Turner documentary “Tina,” HBO has teamed up with NTS radio for 5 hours of programming across the legendary singer’s profession, that includes Arlo Parks, Daybreak Richard and others. “Tina” is directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin and produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Diane Becker.

“Tina” premieres Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will probably be accessible to stream on HBO Max.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

11AM – 11:40AM ET | Tina Turner: In Focus

Diving into Tina Turner’s demos, b-sides, and rarities. In:Focus is an NTS in-house content material sequence that delves into artists’ musical again catalogs. There’s often no host / speaking / intro or outro – they’re usually music solely exhibits made by the in-house NTS staff.

11:40AM – 12:30PM ET | Resilience with Arlo Parks

Exploring the theme of resilience, taking inspiration from the resilience that Tina has proven all through her life and profession, as proven by the HBO documentary. The present will probably be 50 minutes in size, a mixture of tracks performed which have been specifically chosen by the artist, interspersed with chat.

Expertise: Arlo Parks

12:30PM -1:30PM ET | Tina Turner: Uncovered with Alima Lee

Exploring the most effective tracks which have sampled Tina Turner, songs which have been sampled in her tracks, covers, and songs that she coated. The present will probably be broadcast dwell on NTS after which archived on the NTS web site.

Expertise: Alima Lee

1:30PM – 2:20PM ET | Trailblazers: Pioneers of Music with Nao

This present is an homage to Tina and the opposite feminine and black music pioneers who paved the way in which for generations of musicians.

Expertise: Nao

2:20PM – 3:10PM ET | Defying Boundaries with Kelsey Lu

The present is a mixture of tracks which have been specifically chosen by the artist, interspersed with chat.

Expertise: Kelsey Lu

3:10PM – 4PM ET | Artist to Stage with Daybreak Richard

In homage to Tina’s life on the stage, Daybreak Richards selectis her favorite dwell performances by the ages.

Expertise: Daybreak Richard

Along with the radio exhibits above, HBO commissioned customized paintings from artists Andrea Pippins, Reyna Noriega, and Thaddeus.

Andrea Pippins:

Andrea Pippins’ work has been featured in Essence Journal, The New York Occasions, and O: The Oprah Journal.

Reyna Noriega:

Reyna Noriega is a Miami-based Black and Afro-Latina visible artist, writer, and educator who works throughout a 123 of mediums, from graphic design, to portray, digital illustration, and pictures.

Thaddeus:

Thaddeus aka Hippy Potter is a NYC based mostly artist who creates graphics centered round amplifying Black voices whereas additionally specializing in various illustration.