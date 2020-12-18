HBO Europe, NBCU, Fremantle, ITV Vie For Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize

Titles backed or produced by HBO Europe (“Welcome to Utmark”), NBCU (“Sisterhood”), Fremantle (“Cargo”) and ITV Studios (“Skinny Blue Line”) have been nominated for the fifth Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize, essentially the most prestigious Nordic award for drama collection screenwriting.

In a strong smackdown, a fifth collection, “Cry Wolf,” is produced by DR Drama, the Danish producer of Nordic Noir icons “The Killing” and “The Bridge” in addition to “Borgen.”

Including one other edge to competitors, the 5 contenders are produced by corporations primarily based within the 5 most important Nordic international locations and backed by three of its largest public broadcasters, Sweden’s SVT, Denmark’s DR and Finland’s YLE, in addition to pan-Nordic pay TV large Viaplay, a part of the Nordic Leisure Group (NENT).

The winner of the award, which matches to the primary author, will likely be introduced on Feb. 3 at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Pageant throughout its TV Drama Imaginative and prescient, its ever extra vital drama collection discussion board.

“On this time of social distancing, participating and various tales that deliver us collectively are extra vital than ever,” stated Cia Edström, head of TV Drama Imaginative and prescient. “The 123 of type and expression reveals the current excessive Nordic high quality in a number of genres, in previous, new and combined ones,” added Liselott Forsman, Nordisk Film & TV Fond CEO.

The nominees:

“Cargo”

Finland. Nominated author: Matti Kinnunen.

Bought by Fremantle, and marking Fremantle Finland’s incursion into high-end drama, the most recent by movie (“Time Out,” “Miss Blue Denims”) and TV (“Tarinanmetsästäjät”) writer-director Kinnunen begins with Kiki, an Eritrean lady, arriving in Finland to search out her husband and daughter, who’ve gone lacking. When she runs into petty legal Riku (Johannes Holopainen), the drama step by step broadens its canvas to reveal the size and iniquities of worldwide human trafficking.

“Cry Wolf”

Denmark. Nominated author: Maja Jul Larsen

Created by “Borgen” author Larsen, a discomforting social drama that captures the teenager psychology and complexities of social companies welfare. Each drive a seemingly harmless man to be accused of aggravated assault of his personal step-daughter, Holly, 14, who’s horrified by her lack of the secure world of childhood and the sexuality her stepdad symbolizes. Chosen for Collection Mania’s 2020 most important competitors, co-directed by Pernille Fischer Christensen and offered, amongst main territories, to France (Salto), Spain (Movistar Plus), Australia (SBS) and Germany (Telepool).

Cry Wolf

Credit score: Goteborg Film Pageant

“Sisterhood”

Iceland. Nominated author: Jóhann Ævar Grímsson

The primary collection to emerge from a multi-year growth and distribution deal inked by Icelandic powerhouse producer Sagafilm (“Stella Blómkvist,” “Chilly Braveness”) and U.Okay.-based Sky Studios in 2019, with NBCUniversal International Distribution dealing with gross sales. From creator/scribe Jóhann Ævar Grímsson whose writing credit embrace “Stella Blomkvist” and “Skinny Ice.” Preliminary Nordic Noir – the skeletal stays of a younger woman, Hanna, who disappeared 20 years in the past, are present in a gravel mine in Iceland – the collection exposes the responsible occasion, changing into much less a whodunit, extra a narrative about “notions of guilt, disgrace,” Grímsson instructed Selection.

Sisterhood

Credit score: Goteborg Film Pageant

“Skinny Blue Line”

Nominated author: Cilla Jackert

Bought by ITV Studios, and introduced at its third Drama Pageant in February, the 10-part crime procedural is produced by Anagram Sweden for Swedish public broadcaster SVT, one other Nordic Noir prime mover partnering with Denmark’s DR on “The Bridge.” Steered by head author Jackert, who wrote film “Shed No Tears,” from “Midnight Solar” administrators Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein, “Skinny Blue Line” is about in Sweden’s multicultural Malmö. Right here six cops try to stability skilled and private lives. Including to a powerful feminine expertise package deal, the collection is lead directed by “My Skinny Sister’s” Sanna Lenken.

Skinny Blue Line

Credit score: Goteborg Film Pageant

“Welcome to Utmark”

Nominated author: Kim Fupz Aakeson

HBO’s first time in competitors, an HBO Europe collection produced by Oslo’s Paradox Film 8 AS however tapping expertise throughout the Nordic area together with Danish lead author Kim Fupz Aakeson, nominated for 13 Danish Film Awards in a two-decade profession, and Icelandic director Dagur Kári, who burst onto the movie scene together with his 2003 debut “Noi the Albino,” a Göteborg Pageant greatest Nordic Film winner. Collectively, they image a rogues gallery of tarnished oddballs – a corrupt sheriff, alcoholic shepherd, nature-loving bootlegger, God-hating pastor, and grieving pimp – packing a distant Nordic hamlet which doesn’t take kindly to outsiders.