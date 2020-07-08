HBO Europe Orders ‘Escenario 0’ From Irene Escolar, Bárbara Lennie – Variety

Standout Spanish cinema actors Irene Escolar (“Official Competitors,” “Inform Me Who I Am”) and Bárbara Lennie (“Everyone Is aware of,” “Magical Lady”) have teamed on a brand new anthology sequence commissioned by HBO España and produced by Calle Cruzada.

Created and govt produced by the pair (pictured), who will even carry out within the present, “Escenario 0” options six episodes from outstanding writers and filmmakers. A singular venture that may combine completely different disciplines to create an distinctive fusion between the performing and audiovisual arts.

“Escanario 0” is the most recent instance of HBO Europe seeking to faucet Spanish expertise for its HBO Spain unique programming. Earlier sequence embody Isabel Coixet’s “Foodie Love” and Álex de la Iglesia’s “30 Cash,” in addition to the much-anticipated sequence adaptation of best-selling novel “Patria,” and just lately introduced comedy sequence “Por H o por B.”

Keshet Worldwide’s “The Hit Record”

Keshet Worldwide

COMMISSION

Keshet has closed a deal for a Dutch remake of the favored musical quiz program “The Hit Record,” commissioned by public broadcaster NPO to be produced domestically by Vincent TV.

Initially produced by Tuesday’s Little one, the sequence was just lately re-commissioned for a 3rd season at BBC One within the U.Ok. the place season two was successful, scoring a 20% viewers share. It additionally just lately premiered on MTV in Finland, incomes the highest spot amongst business channels that night time.

In every episode, three groups of two take part in a number of rounds of music trivia, the place breadth of information is essential and multi-generational pairings are inspired. “The Hit Record” is distributed globally by Keshet Worldwide on behalf of Tuesday’s Little one.

UKTV has bolstered the lineup of its crime drama channel Alibi with the commissioning of recent six-part sequence “The Diplomat,” its third unique for the channel, from author Ben Richards and producer World Productions (“Bodyguard,” “Line of Obligation”) with UKTV and BBC Studios.

Set in and across the British Consul in Barcelona, the sequence follows ex-pat Laura Simmonds and her colleague and pal Alba Ortiz as they advocate for British nationals who run into bother whereas within the Catalan capital, beginning with the unexplained demise of a younger British bartender.

A UKTV Unique, the sequence was commissioned by Philippa Collie Cousins and ordered by Alibi channel director Emma Ayech. Simon Heath will govt produce for World Productions, Collie Cousins for UKTV and Martin Rakusen for BBC Studios.

MULTI-SERIES DEAL

Leisure One (eOne) has secured a multi-year licensing partnership with Florida-based Hispanic TV and media firm Olympusat for greater than 200 hours of catalog content material to be made obtainable on the latter’s Latin American AVOD service FreeTV, launched in Might.

FreeTV content material contains a wide selection of multicultural productions from all over the world, together with between 800 and 1,000 hours monthly dubbed in Spanish and 200 hours of content material from Mexico, Spain and the remainder of Latin America.

New programming from eOne contains well-liked sequence reminiscent of Thandie Newton-starrer “Rogue,” style applications “Bitten,” “Haven,” “The Enfield Haunting,” “Saving Hope” and “Matador,” and historic drama “Flip: Washington’s Spies.” Every has been dubbed in Spanish.

Norwegian police procedural “For Life”

NENT

PRE-SALES

Nordic Leisure Group (NENT) has closed first pre-sales on its new Norwegian police procedural “For Life,” just lately introduced onto the worldwide market. In France, Canal Plus will broadcast the sequence on its Polar+ detective sequence channel, whereas SBS in Australia and Professional Plus in Slovenia additionally closed offers on this system.

“For Life” is created and written by Worldwide Emmy winner Gjermund S. Eriksen (“Mammon,” “Aber Bergen”) and is co-written by Helena Nielsen (“Lilyhammer,” “Aber Bergen”). NENT firm Monster produces for Norwegian broadcaster NRK with backing from the Norwegian Movie Institute.

A multi-timeline sequence, “For Life” unspools within the current as Nationwide Crime Service investigator Victoria Woll solves instances, and sooner or later, the place she herself is in jail. Every episode will characteristic considered one of Woll’s instances and supply bits of the backstory which landed her behind bars.

“For Life” will premiere on NRK Sept. 6.

PROMOTION

AT&T’s WarnerMedia has introduced the promotion of Whit Richardson from president of Turner Latin America to president of WarnerMedia Leisure Networks, Latin America, efficient Aug. 1. He’ll proceed to work out of the corporate’s places of work in Atlanta and report back to Gerhard Zeiler, chief income officer, WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia Worldwide Networks.

Within the new function, Richardson will oversee programming, advert gross sales, distribution and operations for WarnerMedia Leisure Networks, together with Turner channels, Cinemax, HBO and sports activities networks throughout the area. He’ll share duty for youths programming in Latin America with Tom Ascheim, newly introduced president of world youngsters, younger adults and classics at Warner Bros.

RELEASE DATE

Luca Guadagnino’s miniseries “We Are Who We Are,” chosen by Administrators’ Fortnight at Cannes, has discovered a launch slot. The present, which stars Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga and Jordan Kristine Seamón, can be obtainable on HBO within the U.S. in September and on Sky in Italy in October.

Administrators’ Fortnight stated it was a “masterful fresco on youth [that] evokes deeply up to date human questions with pleasant freedom and narrative precision.”