HBO Europe’s Series ‘Patria’ Sells to France’s Canal Plus

French pay-TV group Canal Plus has pre-bought unique rights for France to the anticipated sequence “Patria” from HBO Europe forward of its September premiere.

“Patria” was created and written by Aitor Gabilondo (“El Príncipe”), based mostly on Fernando Aramburu’s bestselling novel of the identical title.

Directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza, “Patria” spans over three a long time and tells a narrative of the Spanish Basque Nation by way of the eyes of two mates and their respective households who’re divided by violence and political battle. “Patria” is ready within the aftermath of the ceasefire pronounced by the ETA (the armed Basque nationalist and separatist group) and follows Bittori, who returns residence to her village the place her husband was murdered by the terrorist to get closure.

The present is headlined by Elena Irureta, Ane Gabarain, José Ramón Soroiz and Mikel Laskurain.

“We’re happy that HBO Europe’s Patria has discovered a house on Canal Plus, in order that French audiences can be in a position to see this shifting drama, which has already cemented itself as one among this yr’s should see reveals,” mentioned Isabelle Mitsch, senior VP of enterprise improvement for HBO Europe.

The present is government produced by Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root at HBO Europe. It’s produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America.

“Patria” will roll out throughout HBO Europe’s 21 territories on Sept. 27. The sequence can be broadcast on HBO in additional than 40 international locations in Latin America and the Caribbean, and also will be obtainable on HBO GO from Sept. 27 Within the U.S. “Patria” will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sept. 27. It is going to air on HBO Latino starting on Sept. 30.