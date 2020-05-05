HBO Go Added By Four Platforms in Taiwan – Variety

WarnerMedia’s HBO Go streaming service is to be carried by an additional 4 platforms in Taiwan. It launched on the island final month with multi-system cable operator Taiwan Broadband Communications.

Following the most recent offers, it’s moreover obtainable on of Kbro, TWM Broadband, Cable Large CATV and Pingnan CATV.

“These partnerships are important and builds on our long-standing relationship with Kbro, one of many main cable TV, broadband and media firms in Taiwan,” stated Clement Schwebig, MD of WarnerMedia Leisure networks & gross sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China.

WarnerMedia not too long ago tied up with Kbro subsidiary Kbro Media, HIM Worldwide Music and DaMou Leisure on HBO Asia unique present “Employees.” Launching on Could 10, with two back-to-back episodes adopted by one new episode on the identical time weekly, the present relies on a best-selling ebook of the identical identify and stars Golden Bell-winning actor Christopher Lee and Alex Ko.

HBO Go permits subscribers to stream and obtain Hollywood movies and unique unique content material from HBO and Cinemax, Asian sequence and children’ programmes, together with Cartoon Community originals. Throughout the app, the stay TV operate can stream HBO and Cinemax channels. Every HBO GO account may be seen on two concurrent streams throughout 5 registered gadgets.

Elsewhere inside Asia, HBO Go is out there in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.